Sacha delivers tactical masterclass for Stormers

Stormers v Stade Rochelais in the Investec Champions Cup at the NMB Stadium on Saturday. Pictured: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in action.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu arrived in Gqeberha as rugby’s hottest property, and within the opening 10 minutes, he produced a tactical masterclass.

To their credit, 17,058 locals paid to experience the brilliance of Feinberg-Mngomezulu as the Stormers won for an eighth successive time this season in all competitions, and for the second successive weekend in the Investec Champions Cup.

The Stormers scored six tries to three on La Rochelle to win 42-21, having led 16-7 at half-time.

There’s no No 10 who can play without a pack, and for the Stormers, Paul de Villiers was outstanding and the Player of the Match. Springboks scrumhalf Cobus Reinach was another of the big-name players who produced composure amid the mid-match chaos.

The Stormers, energetic, enthusiastic and explosive from the first whistle, scored four tries in the first 15 minutes but had numbers three and four disallowed, courtesy of the Television Match Official (TMO).

Five-pointers scrapped

Flankers BJ Dixon and De Villiers were the unfortunate two having their five-pointers scrapped.

Stormers v Stade Rochelais in the Investec Champions Cup at the NMB Stadium on Saturday. Pictured: Dylan Maart in action. Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

Fortune favoured the Stormers wingers Dylan Maart and Leonil Zas, who profited from Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s kick and pass assists. The first was within five minutes, as the Stormers controlled every aspect of the opening quarter in field position and possession.

Try as the TMO may have, there was nothing there to deny the wingers their scoring.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s individual skill has no equal among the sport’s No 10s. He is mesmerising with ball in hand, but it was the control and variety that was as significant in that opening quarter.

Then it turned miserable for the home team as the disallowed tries, several scrum penalties, and a lack of possession almost brought the match to a standstill.

La Rochelle, two-time champions of the Investec Champions Cup, rested 10-plus senior players, and the youngsters, in combination with the handful of veterans, were clever enough to slow the game at every possible opportunity.

Play halted by TMO

Where they failed on occasion, the TMO halted play for what seemed an eternity.

If the first 20 minutes seemed like a sprint, the last 20 of the first half felt like an ultra-marathon.

The Stormers conceded a maul try, were fortunate not to give up another one, and had De Villiers to thank for three crucial turnovers won close to their line.

There were multiple successive penalties awarded to the visitors and the Stormers, with 25% possession for the final 15 minutes of the first half, and they had to turn to penalties from Feinberg-Mngomezulu to secure a two-score advantage at the break.

The second half proved more indifferent than dreary.

The Stormers scored first, La Rochelle struck back, and then a quick-fire double settled any nerves, secured the try-scoring bonus point, and allowed for the home players to enjoy the sensation of another win; even if the taste of victory will not be quite as sweet for the coaches, who would have demanded a more clinical performance.