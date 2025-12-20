South Africa’s sports stars of 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal England at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

1. Laura Wolvaardt

Possesses shots all around the wicket, but they are married to match awareness and leadership, which has made her one of the best players to emerge from South Africa.

Her 169 in the semifinal against England was a staggering display of skill, patience and power, which led to some commentators putting it up there with the best World Cup knocks ever, by a man or woman.

2. Pieter Coetzé

The new superstar of South African swimming won three medals at the world championships in Singapore, including 100m backstroke gold in a time that made him joint third-fastest in history. Has an even bigger future.

3. Alan Hatherly

The mountain-biker retained his cross country world title at Valais, Switzerland, in fine style, winning by 48 seconds. Only the fifth man in history to retain a world title in this discipline.

4. Temba Bavuma

A South African cricket captain won a final. He was instrumental in the outcome of the Test championship, not just as leader, but in scoring a critical second innings half-century on one-leg. Oh, and three months later he ended 25 years of hurt by winning a Test series in India too.

5. Mbekelezi Mbokazi

Blessed with brute strength and a sweet left foot that pings pinpoint passes, Mbokazi, who turned 20 last month, has established himself as a crucial cog for club and country, helping Bafana Bafana secure Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification. The youngest Orlando Pirates captain is jetting off to Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer of the US.

South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu dives over for a try against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London. (BackpagePix)

6. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Was the starting No 10 in seven of the Springboks’ last eight Tests. He produced moments of awe and audacity, of individual brilliance and wonder, most significantly his Springboks record 37-points against Argentina in Durban. He has scored 172 points in 19 Tests, 17 of which the Boks have won for a 90% success rate.

7. Mustapha Cassiem

Was named player of the Men’s FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia, where the South African team won bronze, stunning Belgium 6-5 in the play-off for third spot, with Cassiem scoring three of the goals. He finished with 17 goals in all.

8. Wayde van Niekerk

The veteran captured his first world championship medal in eight years to complete a great comeback after his 2017 knee injury. Van Niekerk clocked 43.27sec — the fastest split in the men’s 4x400m relay final at the world championships — to help his South African team to bronze.

9. Kira Bester

The Cape Town-based paddler retained her ICF canoe ocean racing championships in Durban, completing the course to Westbrook in 2hr 22min 46sec to beat 2019 world champion Danielle Richards of New Zealand by 23 seconds.

10. Christiaan Maas

The US-based golfer played a key role in South Africa winning its first Eisenhower Trophy in Singapore. He also won the individual strokeplay competition by 10 shots.

11. Jordy Smith

Surfing’s Old Faithful finished the season third overall after scoring two wins on the World Surf League circuit, including the one in El Salvador where countryman Matthew McGillvray ended second.

12. Rolene Streutker

Her Nottingham Forest team may have finished fifth out of eight in the professional Netball Super League in England, but the goal shooter ended the season as the top scorer and was named Players’ Player and Most Valuable Player of the Season. She was also the only South African named in the league’s All Star VII.