Bafana Bafana face tough Afcon opener, but beware Morocco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tawanda Chirewa of Zimbabwe is challenged by Sphephelo Sithole of Bafana Bafana during the 2026 World Cup Qualifier football match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in October.

The clock is ticking towards kickoff here in Morocco for the anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) where Bafana Bafana carry the hopes of a starved nation looking for its first success in almost 30 years.

But the expectations on the host nation Morocco, who want to land their first continental success in almost 50 years, are huge.

Walid Regragui, coach of the Atlas Lions, has picked a strong squad that features heavy hitters led by captain Achraf Hakimi, a member of the PSG outfit that lifted the Uefa Champions League trophy, as well as veteran goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, La Liga player Sofyan Amrabat, and striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

In Marrakesh, where Bafana have set up camp ahead of their matches against Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe, there’s no doubt the locals are preparing for a major party.

The tournament branding is in your face everywhere, from taxis to all sorts of different businesses around the city, with Hakimi being the poster boy, although he is an injury doubt for Morocco’s opener against lowly-ranked Comoros tonight (9pm SA time).

Highest-ranked team

Euphoria is in the air in anticipation of an addition to their only Afcon triumph way back in 1976.

They have every reason to be positive. Morocco, semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is the highest-ranked team at the tournament at 11th in the world.

Senegal are 19th, Egypt 34th, Algeria 35th, Nigeria 38th, Tunisia 40th, and defending champions Ivory Coast 42nd. Bafana Bafana are 61st in the world and 11th in Africa.

Morocco is also taking this sport seriously across age groups, and all Afcon contenders need to be cautious. Their U20 team won their age-group World Cup in Chile two months ago, and their U17 outfit recently reached their World Cup quarterfinals.

There’s a general feeling that it’s time for the big boys to step up.

Adding to the expectations is the country’s massive appetite to host major events over the past few years, having staged no fewer than seven major football tournaments for men and women across different age groups.

They’re preparing to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Bafana’s tough start

While Morocco should have few problems in tonight’s opener against a team that is ranked 108th in the world, Bafana face a tougher start tomorrow.

They take on regional rivals Angola at Marrakesh Stadium, where they will be looking for a winning start ahead of crucial group clashes against Egypt and Zimbabwe.

South Africa’s only success came at the 1996 edition on home soil, and they never entered the pantheon of African football again. However, coach Hugo Broos’s team is among those to watch at the tournament.

Broos is pinning his hopes on key players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Oswin Appollis, and Lyle Foster.

Used to pressure

Ahead of the tournament, Broos had said his players were used to pressure. “I think this team can resist pressure [of being among favourites]. We showed that during the World Cup qualifiers, where we did well in some important games where there was immense pressure.

“You can think of the game against Nigeria in Bloemfontein or our last game against Rwanda in Mbombela. This team has gained valuable experience, but we will see how we play in this tournament compared with two years ago in the Ivory Coast.”

Back then, Bafana, who ended third in that competition, eliminated Morocco in the round of 16.

The runner-up in South Africa’s Group B could face Morocco in the quarterfinals on January 9.

But there will also be massive pressure on Morocco. Perhaps that is why some pundits are calling this the most open Afcon in years.

There are teams like DRC, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Burkina Faso, and Cameroon, who have what it takes to go all the way and dethrone Ivory Coast.

Let the games begin.