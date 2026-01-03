Broos sees red over Bafana’s ’45-minute’ trek to training

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has taken a swipe at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) organisers for making South Africa train at the base camp of Morocco, a 45-minute drive from the team’s hotel.

Bafana, who arrived in Rabat on Friday from Marrakech, were made to drive 45 minutes to train at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, which is the base camp of Morocco, Broos said.

South Africa take on fancied Cameroon at the El Barid Stadium tonight in a last-16 encounter that will see the losing team heading home. Broos led Cameroon to continental glory in 2017 in Gabon.

“I want to say that I am not so happy with the current situation because we are 45 minutes away from our training pitch,” said the Belgian, who is never shy to speak his mind.

“It is a 45-minute drive, one hour and 30 minutes of training, [and] another 45 minutes driving back, and such things do not make me happy. If my information is right, we and Cameroon have to train in the camp of Morocco, who are our possible next opponents.”

Hosts Morocco, among the pretournament favourites, take on Tanzania this evening, with the winner facing the winner of the South Africa versus Cameroon clash.

“I don’t understand how Caf [the continental governing body] can allow [the training pitch to be so far from the hotel], and I had to [speak out about it] because it made me unhappy. In a tournament like Afcon, training pitches should be closer to the hotels … This has never happened [before]. I was in Gabon [in 2017] and Ivory Coast [in 2023], and I never had to drive [for] more than 15-20 minutes to [get to] training.

“There should have been another pitch closer to the hotel, but it is what it is.”

Kickoff is at 9pm.