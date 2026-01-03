Tshepang Moremi’s track-to-field evolution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When it comes to the exciting Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates attacker Tshepang “Rea Vaya” Moremi, football benefitted from the loss of athletics in a big way.

As a young boy growing up in the Vaal, all Moremi wanted was to run on the track, but little did he know that later in life he’d be integral to the ambitions of both club and country in football.

Pirates are on the hunt for their first league championship title in 13 years, and Bafana are fighting for their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy in almost 30 years here in Morocco.

Sitting at South Africa’s palatial Four Seasons Hotel in Marrakech this week, where Bafana were preparing for tonight’s last 16 clash against Cameroon at El Barid Stadium in Rabat, Moremi didn’t mince his words about their targets.

The attacker is likely to be dismissed in some quarters, but he believes Bafana have what it takes to go all the way and win the tournament to end many years of disappointment for South Africans.

Narrow wins

Bafana were not fully convincing during the group stages in narrow wins over determined Angola and Zimbabwe and failed to use their numerical advantage when they lost to Egypt.

“I know it’s not going to be easy against Cameroon, but you will never know what is going to happen,” Moremi said in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times.

“I believe we can win this tournament; we just need to be united. Last time, the guys finished third in the Ivory Coast when not many people gave them a chance. We can win this tournament.”

The 25-year-old, who was convinced by local coach Motsamai Motsepe to leave the 100m and focus on football, was on the bench against Angola in the opening match of the tournament but started against Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Moremi has been so impressive he’s expected to start against Cameroon as part of the South African attack that includes Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, and maybe Sipho Mbule.

I always give my best

“Whether I start the match or I am on the bench, I know I always give my best whenever I get onto the pitch. I always want to contribute positively to my team because you will never know who is watching,” he said, adding that the standard at Afcon was high.

“This is my first Afcon, and it is tough out there. When you are sitting on the bench, you see everything, like [the] movement of players; but things change when you go in.

“We’re in the round of 16, and it is going to get tougher; this is the time where we need each other. If we stick together and to the plan, we can do this. We just need to believe in ourselves.”

For us to win this tournament is going to be difficult, but we believe in ourselves. On the pitch, it’s 11 against 11, and we must go out there and fight a good battle and don’t be afraid of anything.

This tournament is littered with international stars, and Moremi said it was good to test himself against quality opposition. “In the end, football is football, and when I’m standing with Mohamed Salah, I’m happy to be there, but I know what I’m there for. Sharing the pitch with some of these guys means a lot because it doesn’t happen regularly.”

Cameroon have many international stars, like Manchester United attacker Bryan Mbeumo, Frank Magri of Toulouse in France, Christian Kofane of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, and Danny Namaso of Auxerre, also in France.

“You can’t be soft on them or be scared; you must do your thing because you’re representing millions of people in your country,” said Moremi.

“For us to win this tournament is going to be difficult, but we believe in ourselves. On the pitch, it’s 11 against 11, and we must go out there and fight a good battle and don’t be afraid of anything.”

To achieve their mission, players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Appollis and Foster will have to be at their best.

Blistering start

Moremi also reflected on his blistering start at Pirates, helping them to the top of the Betway Premiership standings by the Christmas break, and to MTN8 and Carling Knockout success.

“A big team like Pirates will give you the stage to showcase your talent. Pirates have changed my life financially, in football, and [in] profile. Now, when I go to the mall, people recognise me, and ask for pictures.

“At AmaZulu, it was a few people who would come to me, but now I’m recognised everywhere I go. Before I signed, I spoke to Simphiwe Selepe, Thalente Mbatha, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi while we were on Bafana camp in Polokwane.

“They told me what to expect at Pirates and that the club [was] going to change your life in a big way. They also pointed out there was going to be pressure from the fans because they want the team to win matches and nothing else.”

As he focuses on today’s battle against the Indomitable Lions, Moremi doesn’t regret the decision to quit athletics and focus on football because it paid off in a damn big way.