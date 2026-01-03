Rain leaves whistles as only entertainment at Bullring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There was no sunshine at the Wanderers yesterday with the SA20 clash between the Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape washed out.

Having hosted the first “super over” clash in the SA20’s history to start the year, the Bullring — which had attracted another big audience — was left annoyed by a Highveld storm that ensured not a ball was bowled yesterday afternoon.

Only a toss took place, with Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis and his slicked-back hairstyle winning it and choosing to bowl.

But 10 minutes before the scheduled start of what would have been a five-a-side swat-a-thon, another loud crack of thunder echoed around the Wanderers, causing groans for those who had patiently stuck around hoping to watch some actual cricket, followed by a rush for the exits.

Instead, the only entertainment came from those annoying shrill blasts of the whistles dished out at the ground, which accompanied any movement from the ground staff.

While play was impossible, the big screen/scoreboard ensured the afternoon wasn’t a complete waste with dance-cam, bongo-cam, and a game of stadium bingo.

However, there must be doubts about having a voting competition for the afternoon’s favourite pop song when the candidates to choose between are Taylor Swift and Kurt Darren.

What has become of music?

The awful weather meant that the Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape shared the points for what had been a highly anticipated fixture between the top two sides after the first week of this year’s competition.

Won ‘super over’

The Super Kings remain unbeaten, having won that “super over” against the Durban Super Giants on New Year’s Day to back up wins against the Super Giants at Kingsmead and their cross-town rivals, the Pretoria Capitals, to start the tournament.

It’s certainly better than they managed last year, when the weather and a confused strategy saw them stumble into the playoffs, where they were trounced by the Sunrisers, who still counted Aiden Markram in their ranks.

Du Plessis’s team haven’t been reliant on only a couple of individuals to get them across the line. Instead, it’s been a genuine team effort. Rilee Rossouw is their highest run-scorer with an aggregate of 91 runs thus far, but Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Du Plessis, and their American signing, Shubham Ranjane, have all made significant contributions.

Richard Gleeson has been the standout performer with the ball, with his death bowling and super-over heroics crucial to last Thursday’s dramatic outcome. He has eight wickets, while Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, and West Indies import Akeal Hosein have each delivered match-changing spells.

They hit the road on Tuesday, where the under-fire defending champions MI Cape Town await at Newlands, and return to the Wanderers on Thursday to face the Paarl Royals.

The Sunrisers, winners of the tournament in the first two seasons, have also started the season well. Their powerful batting lineup, led by Quinton de Kock and Jordan Hermann, has been superb, with each making a half-century.

Meanwhile, their quick bowlers Adam Milne, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen have — until David Miller got hold of them at St George’s Park on New Year’s Eve — blasted out opposition batters.

They face the Capitals in Centurion tomorrow.