More lifts South Africa to sixth at world champs

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia and Adriaan Wildschutt in action at the Paris Olympics.

Karabo More ran a powerful second leg in the mixed relay at the world cross-country championships in Tallahassee, Florida, yesterday to help South Africa finish sixth.

More, the women’s national 5km champion, clocked 6min:02sec over her 2km lap to lift her team to second place at the halfway mark, but the firepower of their main rivals proved too much in the end, with Australia — anchored by Olympic medallist Jessica Hull — winning in 22:23.

France were second in 22:26 and Ethiopia third in 22:34.

South Africa, which also included Luan Munnik, Christopher Swart and Carina Viljoen, crossed the line in 23:04.

It was the country’s highest finish at the 2026 edition of an athletics event where a podium finish has proved elusive.

Adriaan Wildschutt, who ended 10th in the 10,000m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, achieved the best result by a South African man yesterday, finishing 13th in 29:32, well behind Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, who won his third world title to add to his Olympic and world championship 10,000m bronze medals.

National women’s marathon record-holder, Glenrose Xaba, was the fastest of the South African women, finishing 34th.

In the under-20 races, Lara Stander was the first South African woman home in 27th place, and in the men’s event Benkosi Magwara was 43rd.