Blast from the past: Proteas whitewash Pakistan in 3rd Test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Man of the Series Duanne Olivier of South Africa bowls during the 2018/19 Castle Lager 3rd Test Series match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 14 January 2019.

1961 — Yvonne van Mentz becomes the first South African woman to score a Test century, making an unbeaten 105 against England on the second day of the fourth and final Test at Newlands. South Africa declared their first innings on 266/8 for a first-innings lead on the tourists’ 223.

1964 — Joe Partridge takes five wickets before Australia declare their second innings on 450/9 in the third Test in Sydney, setting the visitors a target of 409.

1972 — Graeme Pope-Ellis wins the first of his record 15 Dusi canoe marathon crowns after he and K2 partner Eric Clarke negotiate a flooded river and overtake leaders Andre Collins and Peter Peacock near the end of race to cross the finish in a record 9 hr 28 min 48 sec. Willem and Roelof van Riet, who had won the previous three years and were also both Berg River champions, got off to a bad start on the first day and then dropped out with Roelof suffering from food poisoning.

1994 — Half-brothers Gary and Peter Kirsten help South Africa to their first-ever ODI victory over New Zealand. Playing in a triangular series in Australia, South Africa bowled out the Kiwis for 150 before knocking off the runs with five wickets standing and 117 deliveries to spare. The Kirstens got South Africa off to a great start, putting on 80 runs for the first wicket. Peter made 50 and Gary 31. New Zealand had won three of the previous four matches between the two sides, with one game being abandoned.

1996 — Gary Kirsten scores 116 as the Proteas, needing 273, beat England by seven wickets in the fourth ODI at Centurion for a 3-1 lead in the seven-match series. Andrew Hudson contributed 72.

2000 — Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga engages in his final professional bout, getting stopped in the eighth round by IBA light-heavyweight champion Ole Klemetsen of Norway in Denmark. Malinga had been advised to quit for medical reasons nearly two years earlier, and while he wasn’t allowed to fight in South Africa, he had engaged in four bouts in Scandinavia.

2001 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 79 as the Proteas chase down the 207-run target to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the fifth ODI in Bloemfontein for a 5-0 lead in the series. This was South Africa’s 10th consecutive limited overs victory, one short of the then world record of 11.

2010 — Dale Steyn takes 5/51 as South Africa bowl out England for 180 in their first innings of the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers.

2012 — JP Duminy scores an unbeaten 66 as South Africa reach the 237-run target to beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second ODI in East London.

2013 — The Proteas bowl out New Zealand for 211 to win the second and final Test against New Zealand at St George’s Park by an innings and 193 runs and with it the series 2-0.

2014 — Dane van Niekerk takes 3/8 and Shabnim Ismail 2/5 as the South African women dismiss Ireland for 53 in a triangular series ODI in Doha on their way to winning by eight wickets.

2015 — Bafana Bafana beat Mali 3-0 in a warm-up match in Gabon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in neighbouring Equatorial Guinea. Thulani Hlatshwayo scored in the 37th minute while Sibusiso Vilakazi and Dean Furman scored in the final 10 minutes of the match.

2015 — Wicketkeeper Morne van Wyk hits an unbeaten 114 off 70 balls as the Proteas, on 195/3, beat the West Indies by 69 runs in the third and final T20 at Kingsmead. David Wiese took 5/23.

2017 — The Proteas take 16 wickets on the day as they bowl out Sri Lanka for 131 then 177 in their follow-on innings to win the third and final Test at the Wanderers by an innings and 118 runs, taking the series 3-0.

2017 — Lizelle Lee makes 70 off 57 balls and Andrie Steyn 66 to lift the South African women to 223 on their way to winning the second ODI against Bangladesh at Cox’s Bazar by 17 runs.

2019 — The Proteas bowl out Pakistan for 273 to win the third Test at the Wanderers by 107 runs for a 3-0 series sweep.

2022 — Keegan Petersen, resuming on 48, scores 82 as South Africa make 212/3 to beat India in the third and final Test at Newlands by seven wickets to win the series 2-1.