Aiden Markram gives selectors confidence with dominant ton

Following a week in which their World Cup choices faced severe criticism, the Proteas selectors could breathe a sigh of relief as senior players in the squad, led by captain Aiden Markram, produced dominant performances in the SA20.

Markram, delivered an all-round display of high class for the Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead yesterday, including a 58-ball 108 that will boost not just his own confidence, but also that of his Proteas teammates and Shukri Conrad and Patrick Moroney, who selected the squad.

The timing of Markram’s century along with Kagiso Rabada’s outstanding bowling for MI Cape Town and Quinton de Kock’s consistency for Sunrisers Eastern Cape may not completely end debates about the omissions of Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Bartman.

Those two, the leading run-scorer and top wicket-taker in this season’s tournament, have hogged the headlines and driven questions about the judgment of selection convenor Moroney and head coach Conrad.

“It does feel like this is a bit of a blueprint for how I need to play, it definitely gives you confidence,” said Markram.

“It was nice to spend some time at the crease. It happens a lot in this format that you make 20s and 30s, which contributes for the team, but doesn’t win you games. I feel like I’ve been doing that a lot recently,

Before his 108 yesterday, Markram had enjoyed a middling tournament. Scores of 35, 22, 16 and 25 weren’t making enough of an impact for his side, who were also struggling to build any rhythm with three of their matches rained out.

But a workmanlike 66 in Paarl last Tuesday and yesterday’s knock, also against the Royals, suggests Markram may have turned the corner three weeks before South Africa’s World Cup opener.

While he bats at the top of the order for the Proteas, that is not where Durban used him at the start of the SA20.

He, De Kock and David Miller have all used the tournament to find form and rhythm, with De Kock, who reversed his decision to retire from the international game in August last year, scoring three half-centuries in seven innings for the Sunrisers.

Dewald Brevis also finally made an important contribution for the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers last night, answering critics, who’d questioned his match awareness by making an excellent 53 to save his side from a calamitous position, at 7/5 in the fifth over.

Forced to show patience initially, Brevis, who had a slice of good fortune when he was dropped on three, helped his side to reach 143/6 while unleashing some typically flamboyant strokeplay, including three towering sixes among his seven boundaries.

Rickelton’s absence from the World Cup squad remains surprising especially since Tony de Zorzi — the top order batter, who has been picked — is still undergoing rehab and will have just the West Indies series at the end of the month to find some form. It is believed that if De Zorzi doesn’t recover for the World Cup, Reeza Hendricks will take his place.

While Baartman has been superb as the leader of the Royals attack, it was notable how Markram attacked him yesterday, striking three fours and a six off his bowling.

Among the World Cup-bound bowlers, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (the battering from Jonny Bairstow notwithstanding), Corbin Bosch, George Linde and Rabada have all demonstrated their readiness.

Rabada missed the India tour with a rib injury, but he’s bowled with pace and accuracy, especially with the new ball. Markram and Donovan Ferreira’s part-time off-spin — which will be crucial in the sub-continent — has had an impact in the SA20, suggesting the selectors were right in trusting them. There will however be concerns about Ferreira, who retired hurt last night after being struck on the right shoulder by a Gideon Peters bouncer.

Markram’s heroics helped to keep alive Durban’s slim hope of qualifying for the SA20 playoffs after the Super Kings imploded at the Wanderers. Chasing 144, JSK lost five wickets and Ferreira to injury for 26 runs.

The 21-run defeat means JSK have to beat the Paarl Royals at Boland Park tomorrow to secure the last play-off place.

The Super Giants beat the Royals by 58 runs, earning a bonus point in the process and remain fourth, but will only claim the last play-off place if JSK lose.

Paarl need to win to secure one of the top two places and ensure they feature in the first of the play-off matches in Durban on Wednesday. The winner will go straight through to next Sunday’s final, but the losing team will have a second chance to qualify for the playoffs, by facing the winner of the third/fourth placer eliminator.