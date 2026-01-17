Coach Zondi says team’s series victory is part of longer journey to improving ranking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nomsa Mzizi, one of the players who made her debut in the series, on the charge in the fifth and final Test against Canada in Pretoria on Saturday.

The South African women’s hockey team edged Canada 1-0 in the fifth and final Test in Pretoria yesterday to complete a 3-0 series triumph during which the home side didn’t concede a single goal.

That’s another small step towards the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands in August, said head coach Inky Zondi, who has been rebuilding the largely young team for the past year.

Normally the Commonwealth Games coincide with the World Cup, but the organisers of the 2026 edition of the Games have cut hockey from the schedule. “A lot of our focus has been really centering our energy around the World Cup, purely because in the past we felt a split in energies when we had the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup so close together,” said Zondi.

“We’re sad that [the Commonwealth Games] isn’t happening, but it gives us a nice preparation and lead-in to the World Cup. We can use this period, particularly now in January, to build the squad that will take us to the World Cup, but also beyond that.

“We’re looking at it as a positive. It means we have more contact time to prepare for a single event.”

The team, ranked 20th in the world, is looking to push into the top 16.

Different style of hockey

Their next action is likely to be abroad against Korea (ranked 16th) and Malaysia (21st). “That’s a nice tour for us because the Asian countries are so hospitable. We’ll also learn to play in different conditions, a different style of hockey.”

The Green and Gold also plan to head into Europe early ahead of the World Cup to play warm-up tests. “We feel we’re making a lot of progress. I think from a day-to-day perspective, particularly in terms of our environment, [it’s about] making it a place that’s about winning, making it a place that’s about the team, and making it a place where people can grow and develop.

“We have to be patient because we have some very young players. We’ve had six [or] seven players get their first caps in the last three [or] four test matches ... We’re excited about that journey, and we hope to take this team into the [2028] Olympic Games,” added Zondi, whose position as head coach is unfunded, as it has been for years.

Players too are still dipping into their own pockets. “The majority are self-funded, so players had to pay to come play here. The other thing is, you can only get so much leave, so some players end up taking unpaid leave,” said Zondi.

“The students have to make sacrifices academically, you know,” he added, but said there was a positive to be found in their situation. Everyone is making it work, and it’s such a wonderful thing for us because we know the honour that we have [representing South Africa], and we’re not going to make it a victimhood.”