SA Open at Stellenbosch underlines Sunshine Tour commitment to municipal courses

The picturesque setting of the newly renovated Stellenbosch golf club layout will provide a magnificent backdrop to the South African Open tournament, which is expected to be broadcast into half-a-billion homes internationally.

The South African Open golf tournament at the Stellenbosch golf club next month will provide viewers with action set amid the scenic backdrop of winelands and mountains.

The decision to use the municipal course was endorsed at the launch this week by a sunset that draped the sky in orange and pink.

According to club chairman Gavin Blows, the braai deck at the top of the clubhouse is the best place in Stellenbosch on a windless evening.

But there was more behind the decision, taken in conjunction with the DP World Tour, than good looks, said Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt. “We took an approach saying that we need to move our national open around the country.

“Historically, it was based in one region. It’s time we move our national open around the country so all South Africans get an opportunity to see our wonderful golfers.”

Unprecedented

Offering three different VIP hospitality packages, along with a family-oriented spectator village, an unprecedented 30,000 tickets had already been bought ahead of the tournament that runs from February 26 to March 1.

While it might be short of the 70,000-odd tickets already sold for the LIV tournament at Steyn City in March, it was unprecedented for Sunshine Tour events, said Abt. “Since I’ve been part of the tour, it must be the most we’ve ever had,” he said, adding that number could grow before tee-off.

Using municipal courses makes the tournament accessible to more people.

Abt said part of the decision to focus on community courses was to leave a legacy. “When we came to the golf club, we kind of said, ‘well what improvements can we have on the golf course to ensure it is good enough to host a national open, number one, but also what is our legacy we’re leaving behind?’

“So with the golf club and the course designers, there are a whole bunch of implemented elements like the bigger putting green, the pond on 18, 15 new tee boxes for the golf club. So when the tournament leaves, there’s something left behind.”

The changes, crucially, were not aimed simply at redesigning the course for the SA Open, but doing it in a way that could be enjoyed by club golfers for years to come.

Bigger, better course

“The thinking was: ‘what does the club need to ensure to make the course bigger, better’ for their members and people in the community?”

The course has been lengthened to 7,268 yards (6,645m), but the big hitters are unlikely to be fazed by the new length.

Former Springbok lock Juandré Kruger, a 14 handicap, monstered his drives during the scramble-format golf day that followed the media launch, helping his four-ball, handicapped by yours truly, to get close enough to have a crack at reaching the greens of par-fives and long par fours in two.

Had Kruger found more fairways than rough, we might actually have had a chance of challenging the winners, who starred former Bok forwards Schalk Burger and Steven Kitshoff.

Isaacson’s trip to Stellenbosch was sponsored by the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour.