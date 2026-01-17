Al-Attiyah wins Dakar for the sixth time, Benavides scores narrowest win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Luciano Benavides celebrates with teammates after winning in the bike category alongside fifth-placed Daniel Sanders and 15th-placed Edgar Canet.

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah won the Dakar Rally for the sixth time in the car category yesterday, as Argentina’s Luciano Benavides won by two seconds on two wheels, the narrowest margin ever.

Al-Attiyah, with Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin, had led overnight after taking his 50th career stage win and made no mistakes as he handed Dacia a first victory at their second attempt in the two-week event held entirely in Saudi Arabia.

The 55-year-old Qatari also won in 2011, 2015, 2019, 2022 and 2023. “We’ve worked very hard since last year. This is my sixth victory; I still need to break Peterhansel’s record,” he said after the final 13th stage.

Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel, still competing for Defender in the Stock category, won eight car titles and six on motorcycles.

Ford’s Nani Roma finished second, nine minutes and 42 seconds behind, and teammate Mattias Ekstrom was third after winning the final stage.

Last year’s winner, Yazeed Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia, withdrew in the opening week after mechanical problems.

In the car category, Henk Lategan and navigator Brett Cummings of Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC ended third in yesterday’s stage, with Brian Baragwanath and Leonard Cremer of Century Racing Factory fifth.

But the highest-placed South African overall was Saood Variawa of Toyota Gazoo Racing SA, accompanied by François Cazalet, who finished 10th.

Benavides had earlier taken the motorcycle title after American Ricky Brabec lost his way and saw victory slip through his fingers.

The KTM rider, whose older brother Kevin won the Dakar in 2021 and 2023, came home second in the 105km stage in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu, with Honda’s overnight leader Brabec 10th.

In a gruelling endurance event spanning two weeks and 8,000km over rocky roads, through canyons and vast expanses of desert dunes, two-time winner Brabec blew his chances with only a few kilometres to go.

Spaniard Tosha Schareina finished third overall for Honda.

Benavides, who had trailed Brabec by three minutes and 20 seconds after Friday’s penultimate stage, said: “From the start to the finish I never stopped dreaming; I never stopped believing.

“I said to all my people around, ‘I don’t know why, but I still feel it’s possible; I still believe I can win and it’s going to go my way’. In the last 3km, Ricky took a wrong piste, and I took a good one ... I just saw the opportunity, and I took it.”

Skyler Howes of the US was fourth overall for Honda, ahead of Australia’s 2025 champion Daniel Sanders on a KTM. Sanders crashed on stage 10 but refused to retire and raced on despite a suspected broken collarbone.

South African rider Michael Doherty won his ninth stage in the semi-professional Rally 2 class yesterday, but after a couple of disastrous legs early on, he finished well outside the top 10. — Reuters and Sport Staff