Blast from the past: Bafana’s comedy of errors sends them to the slaughter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tokelo Rantie missed a penalty and the chance for Bafana Bafana to go 2-0 up against Algeria during the 2015 Afcon in Equatorial Guinea. Algeria went on to win the match 3-1.

1995 — Brian McMillan scores an unbeaten 106 in the one-off Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers. He was out the next day for 113 as the Proteas posted 460 in their first innings.

1996 — Paul Adams takes 3/26 as the Proteas, bowled out for 129, beat England by 14 runs in the sixth ODI in East London to stretch their lead in the seven-match series to 5-1.

2000 — Alfie Cox races 647km across Libya to complete the ninth stage of the Paris-Dakar-Libya Rally in 5 hr 02 min 07 sec and finish second by two seconds behind American Jimmy Lewis.

2002 — Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher make half-centuries as the Proteas are bowled out for 241, but it’s not enough as New Zealand win the tri-series ODI in Brisbane by four wickets.

2013 — Bafana Bafana are held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde in their Africa Cup of Nations opener at FNB stadium. The tournament was supposed to be played in Libya, but was given to South Africa because of the civil war in the North African nation.

2013 — Faf du Plessis scores 57 to help the Proteas to 208, but New Zealand win the first ODI in Paarl by one wicket, thanks to a 10th-wicket stand of 21, not to mention 31 extras conceded by the hosts, 17 of which were wides and no balls.

2013 — Mignon du Preez scores 39 and Cri-Zelda Brits 36 as the South African women are held to 113/7 on their way to losing the first T20 against West Indies at Gros Islet.

2014 — Bafana Bafana are knocked out of the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) tournament when they’re humbled 1-3 by Nigeria at Cape Town Stadium. South Africa needed a draw to advance to the quarterfinals, but by the time Bernard Parker converted a penalty in the 81st minute, the match was effectively over.

2014 — Mignon du Preez (14) and Marizanne Kapp (11) are the only batters to make double figures as the South African women are pinned down on 64/8 en route to losing their tri-series T20 against Pakistan in Doha.

2015 — Algeria fight back to down Bafana Bafana 3-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations match in Equatorial Guinea. Thuso Phala scored the first goal of the match in the 51st minute, but Tokelo Rantie missed a chance to make it 2-0 when his penalty hit the woodwork with the keeper diving the wrong way. Thulani Hlatshwayo put Algeria on the scoreboard with an own goal in the 67th minute. Faouzi Ghoulam scored their second and Islam Slimani their third. The defeat ended coach Shakes Mashaba’s unbeaten run of 10 matches since he’d taken over for his second spell in charge the previous year.

2019 — Hashim Amla scores an unbeaten 108 and Rassie van der Dussen 93, but it’s not enough as the Proteas, defending a total of 266/2, lose the first ODI against Pakistan at St George’s Park by five wickets.

2022 — Rassie van der Dussen scores an unbeaten 129 from 96 deliveries and captain Temba Bavuma 110 as South Africa total 296/4 before beating India by 31 runs in the first ODI in Paarl.

2023 — Sune Luus scores 29 as the South African women are held to 120/9 to lose their tri-series T20 against India in East London by 27 runs.