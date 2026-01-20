Blast from the past: Ntini joins elite Proteas 300 club

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Makhaya Ntini celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Sami at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth to reach 300 Test wickets for South Africa. In reaching the milestone, he joined Shaun Pollock and Allan Donald, and they have since been joined by Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

1931 — Herbie Taylor scores an unbeaten 64 as the third Test against England at Kingsmead ends in a tame draw, with South Africa on 145/8, a 99-run lead with the visitors still to bat.

1950 — Eric Rowan scores an unbeaten 133 on the first day of the third Test against Australia in Durban. He added 10 runs the next day as South Africa were bowled out for 311.

1967 — Denis Lindsay scores an unbeaten 131 on the opening day of the third Test against Australia at Kingsmead. He added another six runs the following day as South Africa made 300 runs.

1973 — Manuel Francisco blows a 6-1 lead in the 21-frame final of the world amateur snooker championships in Cardiff, eventually going down 10-11 to Ray Edmonds of England.

1990 — Graeme Pope-Ellis claims his 15th and final Dusi canoe marathon crown as he and partner Tim Cornish win the three-day race, which attracted 15,000 paddlers that year. The Pope, as Pope-Ellis was known, was 42 at the time. He won his first title in 1972 and broke the record four times, all in a K2, taking it down nearly two hours from 10 hr 02 min 32 sec to 8:07:08.

1996 — Mark Williams scores in the 57th minute to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 victory over Angola in their Africa Cup of Nations group match at FNB Stadium. Having beaten Cameroon in their opener, South Africa were guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages.

1997 — Daryll Cullinan scores an unbeaten 122 to help salvage a draw for South Africa in the third and final Test against India at the Wanderers, with the hosts on 228/8 and more than 120 runs away from victory. South Africa won the series 2-0.

2001 — Shaun Pollock scores 111 and Neil McKenzie 103 to help the Proteas to a first-innings total of 378 in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at Centurion.

2002 — Neil McKenzie scores 68 as the Proteas are bowled out for 214 to lose the tri-series ODI against Australia in Brisbane by 27 runs.

2004 — Graeme Smith and Herschelle Gibbs knock off 46 required runs inside four overs to win the fourth and final Test against the West Indies at Centurion by 10 wickets for a 3-0 series triumph.

2006 — Shaun Pollock scores 46 as the Proteas are bowled out for 186 to lose this tri-series ODI against Australia in Melbourne by 59 runs. Andrew Hall took 4/35.

2007 — Makhaya Ntini takes 6/59 against Pakistan at St George’s Park as he becomes the third South African to reach 300 Test wickets, dismissing Mohammad Sami on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan. His haul helped bowl out the visitors for 265, a deficit of 141 for the hosts.

2007 — Johmari Logtenberg scores 79 as the South African women total 225/7 on their way to beating Pakistan by 98 runs in the first ODI at the Laudium oval in Pretoria.

2008 — JP Duminy scores an unbeaten 79 as the Proteas, chasing 176, defeat the West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI at Centurion.

2012 — AB de Villiers scores 96 from 76 deliveries as the Proteas make 299/7, but they lose the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka in Kimberley by five wickets.

2013 — Mignon du Preez’s 26 is the highest contribution as the South African women are restricted to 94/6 on their way to losing the second T20 against West Indies at Gros Islet by six wickets, and with it the series 0-2.

2014 — Lizelle Lee scores 50 to lift the South African women to 119/2 before beating Ireland by 46 runs in a tri—series T20 in Doha. Dane van Niekerk took 3/15.

2017 — David Miller scores 40 off 18 balls as the Proteas, on 126/5, beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the first T20 at Centurion. Lungi Ngidi took 2/12 and Imran Tahir 2/23.

2017 — Odine Kirsten takes 4/10 as the South African women bowl out Bangladesh for 68 on their way to winning the fifth and final ODI at Cox’s Bazar by eight wickets.

2020 — Keshav Maharaj top-scores with 71 as the Proteas are bowled out for 237 in their follow-on innings to lose the third Test against England in Gqeberha by an innings and 53 runs and trail 1-2 in the four-match series.

2021 — Shabnim Ismail takes 3/42 and Nonkululeko Mlaba 1/19 as the South African women restrict Pakistan to 197/8 to win the first ODI in Durban by three runs.

2024 — Dricus du Plessis becomes the first South African to win a UFC title as defeats Sean Strickland on a split decision in Toronto, Canada, to take the middleweight strap. Two judges scored it 48-47 for the South African and one gave it to the American 48-47. Du Plessis had moved to Ultimate Fighting Championship, the top mixed martial arts promotion in the world, after starting out in the South Africa-based EFC.