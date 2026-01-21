Blast from the past: Zwane nets twice as Bafana crush Namibia 4-nil at Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana's Themba Zwane scores a second goal past Lloyd Kazapua of Namibia during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday.

1950 — Hugh Tayfield takes 7/23 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 75 in the third Test in Durban for a first-innings lead of 236.

1961 — Forwards Doug Hopwood and Johan Claassen score tries as the Springboks beat Scotland 12-5 at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Frik du Preez, playing on the flank, landed two penalties.

1994 — Opener Gary Kirsten scores an unbeaten 112 and Richard Snell takes 5/40 as the Proteas, on 230/5, beat Australia by 28 runs in the first ODI of a best-of-three final in Melbourne.

1995 — Fanie de Villiers takes 6/81 as the Proteas bowl out Pakistan for 230 to take a first-innings lead of 230 in a one-off Test at the Wanderers.

1996 — Fanie de Villiers takes 4/32 as the Proteas, on 218/9, beat England by 64 runs in the seventh and final ODI at St George’s Park to win the series 6-1. Adrian Kuiper scored an unbeaten 61 and Hansie Cronje 60.

2000 — Captain Hansie Cronje scores 83 and opener Herschelle Gibbs 65 as the South African cricket team beat Zimbabwe by six wickets at the Wanderers in the first ODI of a triangular tournament also featuring England.

2011 — JP Duminy scores an unbeaten 71 off 72 balls and opener Hashim Amla 64 to lead the Proteas to a 48-run victory over India in a weather-affected fourth ODI at St George’s Park. South Africa posted 265/7 and then restricted the visitors to 142/6, after their target had been revised to 191 off 32.5 overs. The win levelled the five-match series at 2-2.

2015 — Imran Tahir takes four wickets and Vernon Philander three as South Africa clobber the West Indies by nine wickets in the third ODI in East London. After the visitors were bowled out for 122, Hashim Amla hit an undefeated 61 and Faf du Plessis an unbeaten 51 to get the Proteas home in the 25th over for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

2022 — Janneman Malan scores 81 and fellow-opener Quinton de Kock 78 from 66 balls as the Proteas chase down the 288-run target to beat India by seven wickets in the second ODI in Paarl to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2023 — Marizanne Kapp scores 52, then Masabata Klaas takes 4/21 as the South African women limit West Indies to 97/8 to win this tri-series T20 in East London by 44 runs.

2024 — Themba Zwane scores twice as Bafana Bafana hammer Namibia 4-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations group match in Korhogo. Percy Tau scored the opener from a penalty in the 14th minute and Thapelo Maseko netted the last goal in the 75th minute.