Blast from the past: Pollock and McKenzie steer Proteas to victory

The Proteas beat Sri Lanka by an innings and seven runs in the third and final Test at Centurion to win the series 2-0 after centuries from Shaun Pollock (111) and Neil McKenzie (103).

1923 — South Africa and England play to a draw in the third Test at Kingsmead to keep the series level at 1-1. Weather had the final say, washing out the third day. The visitors were 11/1 in their second innings, 71 runs ahead, at stumps.

1999 — Jonty Rhodes scores 30 off 25 balls and Lance Klusener an unbeaten 27 from 14 as the Proteas, needing 160, win the rain-shortened first ODI against the West Indies by two wickets off the last ball.

2001 — The Proteas bowl out Sri Lanka for 252 to win the third and final Test at Centurion by an innings and seven runs, taking the series 2-0.

2002 — The Proteas are dismissed for 106 as they lose the tri-series ODI against Australia in Sydney by eight wickets. Six batsmen were out for ducks in the innings, an all-time record South Africa shares with Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Herchelle Gibbs, Boeta Dippenaar, Jonty Rhodes, captain Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener and Makhaya Ntini all failed to score a run.

2006 — Bafana Bafana slump to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Guinea in their Africa Cup of Nations opener in Egypt. Guinea’s goals came late in the second half. Before the match, the players, led by captain Sibusiso Zuma, reportedly demanded they be paid bigger bonuses than those already agreed with by the South African Football Association.

2007 — Makhaya Ntini and Shaun Pollock are the only bowlers to take wickets as the Proteas lose the second Test to Pakistan at St George’s Park by five wickets. The visitors knocked off the 191 runs required for victory in 57.3 overs to level the three-match series at 1-1. It was the second time South Africa had lost a home Test to Pakistan.

2007 — Captain Cri-Zelda Brits scores 54 to lift the South African women to 226 on their way to beating Pakistan by 84 runs in the second ODI at Harlequins in Pretoria.

2012 — AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 125 off 98 balls and Graeme Smith also 125 to push the Proteas to 312/4, but it’s insufficient as the Proteas lose the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers by two wickets with one ball remaining.

2013 — Colin Ingram scores 79 as the Proteas are dismissed for 252 to lose the second ODI against New Zealand in Kimberley by 27 runs, dropping to an irreparable 0-2 in the three-match series.

2014 — Lizelle Lee scores 53 as the South African women, needing 102 to win, beat Ireland by nine wickets in a tri-series T20 in Doha. In a second match that day Moseline Daniels took 3/17 and Sune Luus 2/10 as they bowled out Pakistan for 96 on their way to a seven-wicket victory.

2016 — Opener Stephen Cook (115) and Hashim Amla (109) score centuries on the opening day of the fourth Test against England at Centurion.

2017 — Lungi Ngidi takes 4/19, but the Proteas lose the second T20 against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers by three wickets with two balls remaining. The Proteas were bowled out for 113, the highest score of 29 coming from Heino Kuhn.

2019 — Rassie van der Dussen scores 80 not out as South Africa chase down the 204-run target to win the second ODI against Pakistan at Kingsmead by five wickets to draw level at 1-1 in the five-match series. Andile Phehlukwayo made an unbeaten 69 and took 4/22 to help bowl out the visitors for 203.