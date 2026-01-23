Blast from the past: De Kock blazes as Proteas triple-trounce India to take ODI series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1939 — Bruce Mitchell, resuming on 53, scores 109 in the follow-on innings against England, but South Africa are bowled out for 353 to lose the third Test at Kingsmead by an innings and 13 runs and fall to 0-1 in the five-match series.

1970 — Eddie Barlow, resuming on 66, scores 127 to lift South Africa to 382 in the first Test against Australia at Newlands.

1994 — Allan Donald takes 4/40 as the Proteas hold Australia to 247/6, but the Proteas lose the second ODI in the best-of-three final in Sydney by 69 runs. Jonty Rhodes top-scored with 52.

1995 — Fanie de Villiers ends with a 10-wicket haul as he takes 4/27 while the Proteas dismiss Pakistan for 165 to win the one-off Test at the Wanderers by 324 runs.

1996 — Vuyani Bungu makes the fifth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title by outpointing American John Lewis over 12 rounds in Biloxi, Mississippi.

1997 — Lance Klusener takes 5/42 as the Proteas, on 270/4, beat India by 39 runs in a triangular series ODI in Bloemfontein. Gary Kirsten scored 73 and Jonty Rhodes an unbeaten 57.

1998 — Allan Donald takes 3/36 as the Proteas, on 241/9, beat Australia by six runs in the first of the best-of-three final to decide the ODI triangular series also involving New Zealand.

1999 — Bafana Bafana are held to a 1-1 draw by Mauritius in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Curepipe. Phil Masinga scored in the 44th minute, but it wasn’t enough against a determined home side that started the match as rank underdogs. Jacques-Désiré Périatambée equalised in the 56th minute.

2000 — Shaun Bartlett scores two second-half goals as Bafana Bafana down Gabon 3-1 in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Kumasi, Ghana. Dumisa Ngobe netted for South Africa in the first half to equalise after their opponents had taken an early 1-0 lead.

2000 — Jacques Kallis scores 57 to lift the Proteas to 184, but they lose this triangular series ODI against England in Bloemfontein by nine wickets.

2008 — Substitute Elrio van Heerden scores in the 86th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw for Bafana Bafana against Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations group match at the Tamale stadium in Ghana.

2009 — Herschelle Gibbs (64) and Jacques Kallis (60) do the early work, but Albie Morkel’s 40 runs off 22 balls helps to secure the Proteas a three-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI in Sydney for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

2011 — Hashim Amla scores an unbeaten 116 to lift the Proteas to 250/9 in their 33-run victory over India in the fifth and final ODI at Centurion to take the series 3-2. The visitors had to score 268 off 46 overs to win the rain-hit match, but were all out for 234.

2013 — Bafana Bafana bounce back to beat Angola 2-0 in their second group match of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. After a goalless draw against Cape Verde, South Africa went on the attack and scored in the first half through Siyabonga Sangweni then Lehlohonolo Majoro in the second half.

2015 — Bafana Bafana are all but eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Equatorial Guinea when they are forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Senegal in their second group match. South Africa had lost to Algeria in their opener. Oupa Manyisa had put Bafana into the lead early in the second half, but the equaliser came 13 minutes later.

2016 — Quinton de Kock hammers 129 runs from 128 balls as the Proteas score 475 in the first innings of the fourth Test against England at Centurion.

2021 — Marizanne Kapp scores an unbeaten 68 off 45 balls to lift the South African women to 252/7 on their way to beating Pakistan by 13 runs in the second ODI in Durban for an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Ayabonga Khaka took 4/40 and Kapp 3/44.

2022 — Quinton de Kock scores 124 as the Proteas total 287 before their bowlers dismiss India to win the third and final ODI at Newlands by four runs and take the series 3-0.