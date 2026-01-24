It’s do or die for Downs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage of the Champions League have been slightly dented, but their fate is still very much in their own hands.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Al Hilal at Loftus on Friday, but they remain top of Group C, where they are tied on five points with the Sudanese club after three matches.

On Friday, when Sundowns take on Al Hilal in the return leg at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, the dynamics of the group might have changed significantly because MC Alger and Saint-Éloi Lupopo are in action this afternoon.

The winner of the match will move to four points and put pressure on Sundowns and Al Hilal.

There’s no room for error in the remaining group matches for either Sundowns or Al Hilal, who play in the Rwandan Premier League because of political instability in their country.

We approach every game to win, so we’re going to Rwanda with the right strategy to get the three points — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, who had to be escorted out of Loftus with sporting director Flemming Berg through the back door to avoid frustrated supporters baying for their blood, said they must get the right result in Kigali.

“We approach every game to win, so we’re going to Rwanda with the right strategy, to get the three points,” said Cardoso, adding he was not concerned about the result of today’s match.

“Our match has nothing to do with the other one in the group between MC Alger and Lupopo. We’re going to focus on our match and prepare properly because we always play to win.

“We didn’t get the points we were looking for in this match, and I think we deserved to win according to the way it was played. We are going to have to travel to Rwanda to fight for the three points; there’s no doubt about that.”

Downs keeper Denis Onyango agreed it was a classic case of two points dropped rather than one gained, and they must win in Rwanda. “Not the best result for us, but we played against a strong and aggressive team. They are difficult when they play because of their competitiveness, and it showed on the pitch.

“We got the lead and let it go in the second half, but we still have a chance to go there [and] try and get the result.”

Some of the Al Hilal players are physically imposing, but Onyango said they also play good football as a team. “They play football; they don’t sit back, and I like it because it gives us opportunities. We need to take those opportunities that we create and try to win the match.

“We still have the chance; it was two points dropped and not the best result for us, but it is still open for us.”

Onyango said the crowd in Rwanda will not be as hostile as they would be if Al Hilal were playing at home in Omdurman. “But they ... never give up. We just need to focus on ourselves and not the mind games. We didn’t dominate the match as expected, they never allowed us time on the ball, but we need to rectify mistakes.

“Unfortunately we have a game on Tuesday and then travel to Kigali, but we can still get the result away from home. I have been there, and they have a good pitch in Rwanda; it is grass, and it will allow us to play our usual football. We both need the result, and we will see how it goes.”

Al Hilal coach Laurențiu Reghecampf said he was happy with the hard-fought away point. “We agreed to give them possession because they are good with the ball but not dangerous.

“I’m happy with the result because we played more than 15 minutes with 10 players, and it was not easy. They tried to keep the ball and find space between our players, but I thought we did well, and we have one week to prepare for the next game.

“I am sure you’re going to see another team in Rwanda, where we’re going to do everything to win the game.”

For Sundowns, there’s no time to rest as they turn their attention to the bread-and-butter business of the Betway Premiership with a trip to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.