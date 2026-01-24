Pirates miss chance to go top after goalless draw against Sekhukhune

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kamogela Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates is challenged by Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United during the Betway Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates missed out on a good opportunity to gain a significant psychological advantage over Betway Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in what is developing into an interesting title race.

A win against a determined Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane yesterday would have given them a two-point lead, but instead their 0-0 draw left them level with Sundowns.

However, Pirates have a game in hand, while the Brazilians, who’ve not been at their best this season, have a chance to pull away when they take on the same Sekhukhune in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Whatever happens in that game, Sundowns would have played two matches more than Pirates, who return to league action against unpredictable Magesi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

United and their coach Eric Tinkler will welcome the point they earned that kept them in fourth spot with 26 points from 15 matches, but they are under pressure from TS Galaxy and AmaZulu below them.

Created chances

Pirates dominated possession and created chances for much of the game, with most of their threats coming from Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Kamolego Sebelebele, Patrick Mswanganyi, Oswin Appollis, and Relebohile Mofokeng.

But they could not find their way past a United defence marshalled by Bright Ndlovu, Vuyo Letlapa, and captain Daniel Cardoso, who stood firm in front of goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

United also had their moments on the attack, where they threatened the Pirates defence of captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema through Vusimuzi Mncube, Lehlohonolo Mojela, and veteran striker Bradley Grobler.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou picked Sibisi as a replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has moved to Chicago Fire in the MLS. He was joined by Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy at the US club.

Ouaddou last year opted for the central defensive partnership of Mbokazi, one of the best performers for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and Seema.

Elsewhere, Ouaddou picked tried and tested campaigners in Sipho Chaine, Deano van Rooyen — though he did not play much last year — Makhehleni Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, Tito Maswanganyi, Moremi and Makgopa.

On the bench

The Pirates coach surprisingly left Relebohile Mofokeng, Appollis, and Deon Hotto on the bench but introduced them in the second half in a vain bid to influence the match.

Sipho Mbule did not even make the bench.

Tinkler made two changes to the team that lost to Stellenbosch FC earlier in the week, with Lehlohonolo Mojela and Sipheshihle Mkhize coming on for Sydney Malivha and Amede Diomande.

As the clock ticked past the 60th minute with no goals, Ouaddou reacted first in a bid to end the impasse, making a double change — bringing on Mofokeng and Appollis for Maswanganyi and Van Rooyen.

In one of the most notable moments in the second half, referee Eugene Mdluli waved play on in the 78th minute when Appollis ended on the floor after a challenge from United goalkeeper Leaner.

The introduction of Mofokeng, Appollis, Abdoulaye Mariko, Hotto and Yanela Mbuthuma lifted Pirates to a higher attacking level as they put United under tremendous pressure during the closing stages.

During the referee’s tense optional time, Pirates camped in the United half as they went in search of the winning goal that could have taken them to the top of the log, but it was all in vain as Babina Noko stood firm.