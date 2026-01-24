Players hopeful new squash series will boost world rankings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teagan Russell, right, in action against Shalomi Truter at the 2025 Growthpoint SA Seniors Squash Nationals in Cape Town.

They come from different walks of life, but Teagan Russell and Diodivine Mkhize share a dream of playing squash professionally one day. The key will be performing well at the newly announced Assore series of at least 11 tournaments, which will offer all-important world ranking points.

“I can’t [afford to] go and play the PSAs [Professional Squash Association tournaments] overseas,” Russell said after the launch of the series this week. “The only time I go overseas is when Squash South Africa sends us.”

But the upcoming home-based tournaments, which kick off with the first of four satellite events on February 12, could change that.

“A series like this can make you jump up well into the top 100 in the world. As soon as you achieve more here, then you’re more attractive to sponsors,” said Russell.

South Africa is a bottom feeder in world squash, with only two players inside the top 100 — Hayley Ward is 66th on the women’s list and Dewald van Niekerk 71st on the men’s side. But the sport is enjoying more attention after earning a spot at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Creating more competitive players will also help South Africa when it comes to qualifying for the Games.

My aim is to improve my world ranking so that by the time I graduate I’m probably inside 150 and I’m able to play more tournaments abroad — Diodivine Mkhize

Russell, ranked 200th, started out in squash on sheer talent, teaching herself the sport while growing up in the sleepy Eastern Cape town of Komani (formerly Queenstown).

“I actually fell in love with cricket [first] because my brother’s a cricket player,” said Russell, whose brother Nathan Roux plays cricket for the Eastern Cape Iinyathis (Border).

“My parents wanted to encourage me into my own sport, not just in his shadow, and then I just fell in love with squash. There’s not too much more to do there, besides climbing a mountain or something like that. So we just spent a lot of our time at the squash courts, and that actually taught me a lot of discipline because we didn’t have coaches there. We had to pretty much self-coach.”

Russell’s squash earned her a full bursary to study sport psychology at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), in a city she initially found daunting. “I was terrified of Joburg. I said: ‘I’ll never come this side.’ But I fell in love with it.”

She also received coaching, which meant making over elements of her game. “My backhand, I had to redo it. Once I got a coach, we spoke about having to break my technique down so we could build it back up correctly. It was terrible because your squash game obviously drops when you do that, and to stay mentally strong during that process is very hard,” added the married 25-year-old, who heads the squash programme at St John’s College.

Russell occasionally ropes in Mkhize, a third-year BCom student at UJ, to help her out. He uses the money to help his unemployed mother, a domestic worker, who lives in Berea.

Mkhize was picked up as a schoolboy by the Egoli Squash Foundation, and the sport offered him refuge. “I felt at home, you know, safe away from the streets. I don’t like being outside.

“When you say places like Berea, Hillbrow or Yeoville, people cringe with fear. There’s a lot of crime there, and not a lot of kids turn out good. Some tend to do drugs and violence. [Growing up there] wasn’t really a pleasant experience.”

Ranked 558th, the 20-year-old would love to play professionally. “My aim is to improve my world ranking so that by the time I graduate I’m probably inside 150 and I’m able to play more tournaments abroad.”