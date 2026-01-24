Sunrisers know formula for success against Capitals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Although the Sunrisers Eastern Cape were forced into an extra playoff game following their loss to the Pretoria Capitals, they will go into this afternoon’s SA20 final believing they can beat the Sourav Ganguly-coached franchise for the third time this season.

Tristan Stubbs almost said as much after his side booked their spot in the tournament’s showpiece by thumping the Paarl Royals in the second qualifier at the Wanderers.

“If we had beaten Pretoria on Wednesday [in the first qualifier], then we’d have to do so again [in the final], and to beat a team four times in a row is quite hard,” said the Sunrisers captain.

Despite that defeat in Durban, the two league matches between the teams suggested there was a gulf in class and quality.

The first match at St George’s Park on December 29 saw the Sunrisers win by 48 runs, and a week later in Centurion, they chased down 177 in 14.2 overs without losing a wicket. They know how to beat the team led by Keshav Maharaj and are aware of the errors they made that caused defeat at Kingsmead.

“We’d set it up so well in Durban to make above 180 and bat them out of the game. We fumbled that there, but we addressed it. The game plan will be exactly the same — nice and clear,” Stubbs added.

Fuel to rev up his players

Given that Ganguly has a reputation for feeling affronted if anyone looks at him the wrong way, Stubbs’s comments will definitely provide the necessary fuel for him to rev up his players at Newlands.

Both teams won five matches in the round-robin phase, but the Sunrisers were able to win four with a bonus point, which put them atop the log.

The Capitals were heavily reliant on West Indies import Sherfane Rutherford to rescue them during the first half of the tournament, and as it rolled into the latter stages, Dewald Brevis rose to the fore.

His unbeaten 75 at Kingsmead closed the door on the Sunrisers, and he will be a key factor again this afternoon. “That is the best a lot of us have seen from him. He was calculated in that innings,” said Stubbs.

There’s some needle between the sides after a squabble between some players and coaches about balls before last week’s match in Durban. Finals don’t necessarily need that kind of thing, but it is reflective of rivalries that have built up between teams over four seasons.

Quality of tournament

This year was the most competitive SA20 yet, with no team winning more than five matches in the round-robin phase.

Stephen Fleming, the Joburg Super Kings coach who has worked in various leagues around the world, including the IPL, praised the quality of the tournament and the way it had re-energised the sport in South Africa.

“I like how this league has captured the imagination of cricket followers again. You’re getting families to games, good turnouts to every game, there’s a bit of tribalism now after four years, and there’s a high quality and standard of cricket,” said Fleming.

“The purpose was to help South African cricket get stronger, and they have achieved that. It needs to happen with other countries around the world so that we — New Zealand, South Africa, and others — can keep competing with the big boys. A tournament like this is very important. It is an example for others.”

The organisers will hope it can end on a high. After a limp qualifier at the Wanderers, a tournament that has seen packed stadiums after starting on Boxing Day needs a tight final.

“I’d like us to play in a close game and win it, of course,” said Stubbs.