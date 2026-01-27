Blast from the past | Shaun Bartlett scores his 22nd international goal as Bafana down Burkina Faso

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shaun Bartlett scored his 22nd international goal when Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in a World Cup qualifying match in Rustenburg in 2001.

1958 — Wicketkeeper John Waite scores 134 and opener Jackie McGlew, resuming on 64, makes 105 to push South Africa to 384 in the third Test against Australia in Durban for a first-innings lead of 221 runs.

1959 — Sandra Reynolds and Renée Schuurman win the Australian championship women’s doubles crown in Adelaide, but then face off in the final of the mixed doubles competition. Reynolds and local Bob Mark downed Schuurman and Rod Laver 4-6 13-11 6-2. Schuurman also reached the women’s singles final, saving five match points before losing to Mary Reitano 2-6 3-6.

1963 — Indian golfer Papwa Sewgolum wins the Natal Open and is handed his R800 cheque and trophy outside in the rain because he wasn’t allowed in the clubhouse on the grounds that he was not white. He was the first golfer of colour to win a major golf tournament in South Africa. Minister of community development PW Botha claimed later that Sewgolum did not have permission to compete. “No permit was issued to him authorising him to take part in the tournament, and the question of what steps should be taken is under consideration.”

1964 — Eddie Barlow, resuming on 125, goes on to score 201 in the fourth Test against Australia in Adelaide. Graeme Pollock, resuming on 120, was out for 175 to lift South Africa to 595, a first-innings lead of 250.

1965 — Trevor Goddard, resuming on 89, scores 112 before declaring South Africa’s second innings on 307/3 in the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers, setting a target of 314 runs. The English were 153/6 at stumps to draw the match, holding their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

1970 — Mike Procter takes four wickets as South Africa bowl out Australia for 280 to win the first Test at Newlands by 170 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in what would be their final series before isolation.

1989 — Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga makes his first world title challenge, losing on points over 12 rounds to IBF super-middleweight champion Graciano Rocchigiani in Germany. He would win the title on his fourth attempt in 1996.

1990 — South Africans Pieter Aldrich and Danie Visser win the Australian Open men’s doubles title, beating Canadians Grant Connell and Glenn Michibata 6-4 4-6 6-1 6-4.

1996 — Bafana Bafana down Algeria 2-1 in a thrilling African Nations’ Cup quarterfinal at the FNB stadium. With the score goalless heading into the final quarter of the match, Mark Fish scored to give South Africa a 1-0 lead. Tarek Lazizi equalised in the 84th minute, but John “Shoes” Moshoeu struck a minute later to send Bafana into the semifinals.

1998 — Lance Klusener top-scores with 46 as the Proteas are bowled out for 233 to lose the third final ODI against Australia in Sydney by 14 runs. Australia won the final playoffs 2-1.

1999 — Lance Klusener scores 64 and Hansie Cronje 58 as the Proteas, on 274/9, beat the West Indies by 55 runs in the third ODI at Kingsmead. Jacques Kallis took 3/24 and Cronje 3/45.

2000 — Shaun Barlett scores his 15th international goal as Bafana Bafana beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 in an African Nations’ Cup group match in Kumasi, Ghana, to advance to the knockout stage.

2001 — Shaun Bartlett scores his 22nd international goal as Bafana Bafana beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in a World Cup qualifying match in Rustenburg.

2002 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 89 and Mark Boucher 57 off 32 balls as the Proteas, defending 253/5, beat New Zealand by 93 run in a tri-series ODI in Adelaide. Nicky Boje took 4/31.

2004 — Siyabonga Nomvethe scores twice in the second half as Bafana Bafana beat Benin 2-0 in their opening group match of the African Nations’ Cup tournament in Tunisia.

2008 — Bafana Bafana are thumped 1-3 by Tunisia in an African Nations’ Cup group match in Tamale, Ghana. The North Africans were 3-0 ahead after just 35 minutes. Substitute Katlego Mphela scored a consolation goal in the 86th minute.

2008 — Jacques Kallis scores 121 not out as the Proteas total 256/3 to beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the third ODI at St George’s Park, taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

2009 — Teko Modise scores from a free kick as Bafana Bafana beat Zambia 1-0 in a friendly at Atteridgeville.

2010 — Bafana Bafana produce a goal fest in the second half to beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in a friendly at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. The goals were scored by Siphiwe Tshabalala, Thulasizwe Mbuyane and Lucas Thwala.

2011 — Hekkie Budler suffers the first defeat of his professional boxing career, losing his IBO junior-flyweight title by split decision to countryman Gideon Buthelezi at Emperors Palace.

2013 — Bafana Bafana fight back to snatch a 2-2 draw against Morocco at Moses Mabhida Stadium in their final African Nations’ Cup group match and qualify for the knockout stages. May Mahlangu scored in the 71st minute to draw level at 1-1 and then Siyabonga Sangweni netted in the 87th minute to even it out again. It was the first time in 11 years that Bafana had progressed beyond the group stage of the continental tournament.

2015 — Bafana Bafana blow a 1-0 lead as they lose 1-2 to Ghana in their final African Nations’ Cup group match in Equatorial Guinea. Mandla Masango scored for South Africa in the 17th minute, but their opponents hit back with two goals inside the final 20 minutes. The result left Bafana at the bottom of Group D with one draw.

2018 — Dean Elgar, with an unbeaten 86, and Hashim Amla on 52 offer the only resistance as the Proteas are bowled out for 177 by India in the third and final Test at the Wanderers. It was a consolation victory with South Africa winning the series 2-1.

2019 — The Proteas are bowled out for 164 as Pakistan win the fourth ODI at the Wanderers by eight wickets to draw level at 2-2 in the five-match series.

2020 — Rassie van der Dussen scores a defiant 98 before the Proteas are bowled out for 274 in the fourth and final Test against England at the Wanderers to lose the match by 191 runs and the series 3-1.

2020 — Marizanne Kapp takes 4/29 as the South African women bowl out New Zealand for 115 on their way to winning the second ODI in Auckland for an uncatchable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2023 — Rassie van der Dussen scores 111 as the Proteas total 298/7 in their 27-run victory over England in the first ODI in Bloemfontein.

2024 — Tazmin Brits scores an unbeaten 59 to lift the South African women to 147/6, but they lose the first T20 against Australia in Canberra by eight wickets.