Blast from the past | Kagiso Rabada claims his 200th wicket

1932 — Don McCorkindale fights to a 15-round draw against Larry Gains for the British Empire heavyweight crown at the Royal Albert Hall in London. McCorkindale fought Gains, a black Canadian, twice more, both at the same venue. Gains won the first rematch, also for the title, some two months later, but the South African won the third, a non-title bout, the following year. McCorkindale was South Africa’s only world-ranked heavyweight until the 1970s.

1957 — Roy McLean, resuming on 35, gets to 100 as South Africa make 283 in the third Test against England in Durban, a first-innings lead of 65.

1958 — Australia’s batsmen defy the South African bowlers as they reach stumps on 292/7 — a lead of just 71 runs — to draw the third Test in Durban to preserve their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

2001 — Doubles specialist Ellis Ferreira and his American partner Corina Morariu win the Australian Open mixed doubles title, beating Australian Joshua Eagle and Barbara Schett of Austria 6-1 6-3 in the final in Melbourne.

2004 — Boete Dippenaar scores 83 and then Shaun Pollock takes 4/26 as the Proteas bowl out the West Indies for 163 to win the second ODI at St George’s Park by 16 runs.

2007 — Ashwell Prince scores an unbeaten 59 and Jacques Kallis 51 as South Africa chase down the 161-run target to win the third Test against Pakistan at Newlands by five wickets and with it the series 2-1.

2007 — Claire Terblanche scores 61 and Mignon du Preez 55 to lift the South African women to 218/6, but the fifth and final ODI against Pakistan in Pretoria is rained out with the home side winning the series 4-0.

2015 — Hashim Amla hits 133 from 105 deliveries and Rilee Rossouw 132 from 98 as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 131 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Centurion to take the series 4-1.

2017 — Hashim Amla scores 57 and Faf du Plessis an undefeated 55 as the Proteas reach the 182-run target to beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the first ODI at St George’s Park.

2021 — Kagiso Rabada claims his 200th wicket as he bowls Pakistan’s Hasan Ali on the third day of the first Test in Karachi. At 25 years and 248 days he was the youngest South African to reach the milestone, and he was the second-fastest in terms of deliveries, needing 8,154 balls to Dale Steyn’s 7,848. The Proteas, bowled out for 220 and 245 in their two innings, lost by seven wickets.

2024 — Laura Wolvaardt scores an unbeaten 58 as the South African women, needing 143 to win, beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20 in Canberra.