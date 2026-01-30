Blast from the past | Sune Luus bags six wickets to beat NZ in ODI

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sune Luus took 6/45 as the South African women bowled out New Zealand for 149 to win the final third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton by six wickets for a 3-0 series clean sweep on January 30 2020.

1928 — Opening bowler Alf Hall takes six wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 265 in the fourth Test at the old Wanderers. Opener Herbie Taylor then scored 101 as the hosts replied with 328 in their first innings.

1950 — Eric Sturgess narrowly misses out on a tennis grand slam as he and Australian partner Joyce Fitch are beaten 6-8 4-6 in the mixed doubles final of the Australian tennis championships in Melbourne by Australian Frank Sedgman and American Doris Hart. Sturgess, who in the previous year had won the mixed doubles titles at the French championships, Wimbledon and US championships, was also a beaten finalist in the men’s doubles two days earlier. He and Jaroslav Drobny went down in five sets to Australian Davis Cup teammates Adrian Quist and John Bromwich 3-6 7-5 6-4 3-6 6-8. That’s the closest any South Africa-born tennis player has come to a grand slam.

1954 — Hugh Tayfield claims 6/13 in 14 overs as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 79 in the fourth Test at Ellis Park for a first-innings lead of 164.

1957 — Spinner Hugh Tayfield ends with 8/69 as South Africa dismiss England for 254 on the final day of the third Test at Kingsmead. Needing 190 runs to win, South Africa reached stumps on 142/6, with England leading the five test series 2-0.

1984 — Sylvester Clarke of the rebel West Indians spearheads a remarkable fightback as he takes five wickets on the third day of the final four-day Test in Port Elizabeth as South Africa were bowled out for 127. The visitors went on to win the match by six wickets and take the four-match series 2-1.

1993 — Danie Visser and his Aussie partner Laurie Warder win the Australian Open men’s doubles title, beating John Fitzgerald of Australia and Swede Anders Jarryd 6-4 6-3 6-4 in the final in Melbourne.

1999 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 125 as the Proteas, on 278/6, beat the West Indies by 99 runs in the fourth ODI at St George’s Park.

2005 — The Proteas lose the first ODI against England at the Wanderers by 26 runs on Duckworth-Lewis. Shaun Pollock top-scored with 37 as South Africa were held to 175/9, but when the rain came down with England on 103/3, they were already well past the 78 runs calculated for victory.

2006 — Bafana Bafana finish the African Nations’ Cup tournament in Egypt without a point after losing 0-1 to Zambia. Winger Chris Katongo scored the first international goal of his career to make South Africa the first team to leave the continental tournament without a point since it was increased to a 16-team spectacle in 1996. South Africa failed to even score a goal, and had a goal difference of minus five.

2009 — Hashim Amla scores 97 and Lonwabo Tsotsobe takes four wickets as the Proteas, defending 288/6, beat Australia by 39 runs in the fifth and final ODI in Perth, taking the series 4-1.

2019 — Quinton de Kock scores 83 off 58 balls with skipper Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen each making 50 not out as the Proteas beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the fifth and final ODI at Newlands to win the series 3-2.

2020 — Sune Luus takes 6/45 as the South African women bowl out New Zealand for 149 to win the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton by six wickets for a 3-0 series clean sweep. Mignon du Preez scored an unbeaten 35.

2024 — Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena score in the second half to give Bafana Bafana a 2-0 win over powerhouse Morocco in their last-16 encounter at the African Nations’ Cup in San Pedro, Ivory Coast. Makgopa had scored in the 57th minute, and Moroccan right back Achraf Hakimi had a chance to equalise with a penalty in the 85th minute, but his shot bounced off the cross bar. The 2022 World Cup semifinalists were reduced to 10 men after Sofyan Amrabat was sent off in extra time and soon afterwards Mokoena nailed a free kick to secure the victory.

2024 —Marizanne Kapp scores 75 off 48 balls to lift the South African women to 162/7, but they lose the third and final T20 against Australia in Hobart by five wickets to go down 1-2 in the series.