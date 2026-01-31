England win as Spar Proteas experiment in second Test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Elmeré van der Berg of the Spar Proteas in action against England in the second Test on Saturday.

The Spar Proteas and England have it all to play for in the final third Test at the Ellis Park Arena this afternoon after the visitors won the second contest 61-49 to level the series at 1-1.

South African coach Jenny van Dyk had warned ahead of the series that she planned to build depth and test combinations, and she did exactly that in the match, sticking with only three of the players who started in the opener on Thursday.

The biggest concern in the first half came when captain Khanyisa Chawane went off with a dislocated shoulder but, having had to deal with the problem numerous times before, she was able to return to the court after treatment. Her absence did change the momentum, however.

Mistakes mounted as the South Africans threw away possession and struggled with passes into the circle, thanks to some excellent English defence, and the South African lead was cut to 27-26 by halftime.

Rolene Streutker was brought on at goal shooter at the start of the third period, while Elmeré van der Berg was moved to goal attack, and Sanmarie Visser came on at goal defence as Jamie Golob moved to wing defence.

Determined to turn things around in the series, the English put their foot down in the final quarter, producing a slick passage of play to surge ahead and seal the victory

The visitors took the lead for the first time in the match at the start of the third quarter — which was also their strongest in the previous Test. And while the South Africans came back at them, the standard of play was far from what it had been in the first half, while the changes England coach Jess Thirlby made clicked right away.

There was a massive cheer when goal defence Thulisile Maduna replaced Visser for her first international cap, while Nozipho Ntshangase replaced Smith. But it was a tough introduction as the South Africans could only manage nine goals in the quarter.

Van Dyk said the team had only 120 more minutes of match preparation before the start of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.

“We knew with that first win secured, and the plan of what we want to do for tomorrow’s match secured, today was our only opportunity to test these players … so to me, I take full responsibility for the result of this match, but I’m happy that I got to see all the players and that we’re now in a situation where tomorrow we play in a final.”