India beat New Zealand as Pakistan spin Australia to defeat

Ishan Kishan smashed a 42-ball hundred as India showcased their batting firepower ahead of next month’s Twenty20 World Cup, beating New Zealand by 46 runs in Thiruvananthapuram yesterday to seal a 4-1 series win.

Kishan clobbered 10 sixes in an incendiary 103 off 43 balls to anchor India’s imposing 271-5 at the Greenfield International Stadium.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen hammered six sixes in a 38-ball 80 to give the chase early momentum, but they were bowled out for 225 with two balls left in the innings after India seamer Arshdeep Singh took a career-best 5/51.

The Kiwis are in the same T20 World Cup as South Africa, whose match against the West Indies last night was delayed by poor weather.

Kishan, who missed the previous game in Visakhapatnam with a niggle, returned at number three and tore into the attack from the outset. Ish Sodhi bore the brunt in the 12th over, when Kishan lashed four fours and two sixes in a seven-ball over that cost 29 runs.

After playing second fiddle to Kishan for much of their rapid 137-run stand off 58 balls, India captain Suryakumar Yadav (63) exhibited his own power-hitting prowess by smashing three sixes in a Jacob Duffy over.

Kishan brought up his 100 with a six before Duffy deceived him with a slow bouncer and Hardik Pandya smacked four sixes in his 42 off 17 balls down the order.

New Zealand lost opener Tim Seifert cheaply but Allen and Rachin Ravindra (30) kept them in the hunt with a century stand before their chase was derailed.

After spinner Axar Patel (3-33) removed Allen and Glenn Phillips, seamer Arshdeep demolished the New Zealand middle order to claim his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 Internationals.

Pakistan grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia after skipper Salman Agha led by example to secure their comprehensive 90-run victory in the second match in Lahore yesterday.

Electing to bat, Pakistan amassed 198-5 after Salman (76) and Usman Khan (53) produced breezy half-centuries.

The hosts then unleashed five spinners, who strangled the Australian batters, eventually bowling them out for 108 inside 16 overs.

Australia arrived without several frontline players but losing all 10 wickets to the spinners will be a reality check for them ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be played in similar conditions in India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Matthew Kuhnemann dismissed Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan in the second over but Salman and Saim Ayub (23) steadied the innings.

Babar Azam’s lean run continued when he fell to Adam Zampa for the second time in the series but Usman combined with Salman to prevent any batting collapse.

Shadab Khan contributed an unbeaten 28 down the order to take Pakistan close to the 200 mark.

Australia wobbled early in their reply, slumping to 29-3 in the fifth over after losing skipper Mitchell Marsh, fellow opener Travis Head and the dangerous Josh Inglis in quick succession.

Matt Renshaw, included in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad earlier on Saturday, managed two as the tourists laboured to 71-5 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Matt Short, who was dropped from the World Cup squad to accommodate Renshaw, made a defiant 27.

Australia’s hopes hinged entirely on Cameron Green (35), who found a way to negate Pakistan’s spinners before falling to one of them, Usman Tariq, in the 11th over, slicing the ball to Shadab (3-26) at point.

Meanwhile, England white-ball captain Harry Brook said on Friday he lied that he was alone in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year to protect his teammates and that he is learning from that incident.

Reuters