Orlando Pirates sweep past Magesi to join Sundowns atop the PSL log

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates scored one of Pirates' goals in their 2-0 win over Magesi FC in their Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates reclaimed a share of the Betway Premiership lead when they beat bottom-placed Magesi FC 2-0 at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

Attackers Yanela Mbuthuma and Relebohile Mofokeng were in their element as they scored wonderful goals before the break.

There was simply no challenge for Pirates as they registered their 10th league victory in 14 encounters and are now behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns only on goal difference, though the defending champions have played a game more.

With Mofokeng, Mbuthuma, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi employed as attackers by Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, there was no stopping the Buccaneers — and the Limpopo side had plenty of problems trying to contain them.

The first goal was a beauty which started with Appollis finding Mofokeng on the left and the move was finished off after a well-weighted cross by Mofokeng for Mbuthuma to score his third league goal of the season.

Mbuthuma turned provider in Mofokeng’s equally elegant goal which came down the middle as the visitors were left confused as to where they should resist the home side.

Mofokeng showed composure and class by going for a pass and giving Magesi gloveman Elvis Chipezeze no chance to stop his strike.

Magesi played with a bit of confusion regarding their head John Maduka who sat on the stands with his assistant Abram Nteo taking his duties on the bench.

There’s been speculation around Maduka’s future as they came to this match having collected only 11 points from 14 matches, which leaves them as early candidates for relegation just two seasons after their promotion.

The only regret for the Pirates coach will be their inability to finish the many chances they had in the second half of this match.

Had Bucs scored three more goals they would have taken their goal difference to +18 and been one clear of Sundowns ahead of their trip to Durban where they’ll face AmaZulu FC on Tuesday.

Appollis, substitutes Masindi Nemtajela, Andre de Jong and Kamogelo Sebelebele had some glorious chances to increase Bucs’ lead, but all saw their shots going narrowly wide of the posts.

Still, Bucs are on track to end their league drought which stretches back to 2012.

With no continental football to worry about at this stage of the season, Pirates are better placed to end Sundowns’ unprecedented reign of eight successive seasons.

Orlando Pirates (2) 2

Magesi FC (0) 0

Scorers: Pirates – Yanela Mbuthuma (9m), Relebohile Mofokeng (41m)