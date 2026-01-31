Pasta, coffee and some opera: JJ Smuts gets to grip with being part of the Azzurri

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Has JJ Smuts learnt the lyrics to the Italian anthem? “I’m getting there. It is very important for me. I think I’m pretty close,” he smiles.

Reminded that many of his provincial teammates in South Africa will probably be watching him closely when Il Canto degli Italiani is played next Monday before Italy’s first T20 World Cup match against Scotland, Smuts chirps: “Ja, thanks for putting me under even more pressure.”

Three weeks before Italy played its first T20 international in May 2019, Smuts had smashed a belligerent 121 in a losing cause in the South Africa domestic T20 Challenge final for the Warriors. Little did he know he’d be decked out in blue for them at a World Cup seven years later.

It was around that time that Smuts’ wife, Judy, a travel agent, began looking into her Italian heritage. Her great-grandfather had come to SA from Italy but never lost his citizenship, entitling her to a passport and Italian citizenship.

Smuts admits he didn’t really understand the process, but applied for a passport too, through marriage, which he obtained.

By 2023 an official from the Italian Cricket Federation reached out to him to inquire about his interest in playing cricket for Italy.

Smuts had played the last of his 13 T20 internationals for the Proteas in 2021 and the option interested him. “The timing wasn’t right at that stage. It was the first season of the SA20, I was commuting between Gqeberha and Durban, where I was playing for the Dolphins. It was a lot to ask of the family.”

When Italy qualified for the World Cup, through the European regional final in July last year, their officials reached out to Smuts again.

With his provincial workload reduced because he no longer played first-class cricket, the chance to play in a World Cup was too enticing.

“I linked up with them in November. I’ve been chatting to them during the winter. Those chats were quite slow, because it was the first time they’d gotten into a big ICC tournament and they were trying to make sure they had their bases covered [regarding eligibility].”

He was surprised after his initial interaction with the group. “I went in with a very open mind and I was blown away. I thought it might be very amateurish. When you saw the squad, there weren’t 15 paid professional cricketers who were playing around the world. There are some local players from Italy, who really impressed me. I was taken aback by their level, it was awesome.

“Then there are some guys who have grown up in Australia, who have played grade cricket and were on the verge of contracts — and some have played in the Big Bash League.”

Qualifying for the World Cup was an important part of a broader project for the Italian Cricket Federation, which wants to host matches in the country. There is currently no proper cricket ground in Italy, but according to Smuts an old football stadium is being refurbished and either a “drop-in” pitch will be used or a turf square built.

He said Italian cricket wanted to mimic rugby in how it will undertake its growth. “Italy is doing well in World Cups and the Six Nations has really grown the game. Italian cricket hopes to do the same and they hope to fast track that, make it a quicker process so that cricket really becomes a well-known sport among all Italians.”

Much like the national rugby team, the cricket side is a cultural hodgepodge of players, guided by the coaching expertise of John Davison, who played for Canada at the 2003 ODI World Cup in SA, former Irish international Kevin O’Brien and Dougie Brown, who represented Scotland.

“They do a lot of work over Zoom. The players’ willingness to learn is probably what has allowed this team to really grow.”

Smuts said the Italian heritage ran strongly through the squad. “A lot of the guys have still grown up in Italian households, even if they are living in Australia, for example.

“I’m learning that Italian bond. It’s a team that comes from very diverse cultural backgrounds. Coming from SA, I’m used to it. It’s quite exciting because there’s lots of different things bringing us together and making us unique. It gives us a lot of strength as a team because we are all coming together for one cause, which is really cool.”

And yes, they enjoy pasta together. “There is a lot of pasta and a lot of coffee being drunk,” Smuts smiled. “There’s not a lot of opera music, but it does get played.”