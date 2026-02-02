Blast from the past: Baby Jake is unlicensed to thrill on debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1932 — Opener Bruce Mitchell makes 95 in the second innings of the fourth Test against Australia in Adelaide, to push South Africa to 274. But that wasn’t enough, leaving the hosts a target of 70, which they knocked off inside 20 overs to win and push their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series.

1954 — Neil Adcock takes 5/45 as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 188, leaving themselves a target of 25 to win the fourth Test at Ellis Park. The hosts won by nine wickets to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

1962 — Goofy Lawrence takes 5/52 as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 164 on the first day of the fourth Test at the Wanderers.

1976 — Golfer Dale Hayes wins the South African Open after an obligatory 18-hole play-off at Houghton, beating John Fourie by three strokes.

1980 — World champion Baby Jake Matlala makes his professional debut against Fraser Plaatjies in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, winning on points over four rounds. But it wasn’t without controversy. Soweto-based Matlala hadn’t been awarded a professional licence at that stage, but he had assumed he would escape the gaze of the Johannesburg-based national commission. But his indiscretion was noticed, and he was suspended for several months. Matlala, who fought again only in June the following year, went on to win four world titles at junior-flyweight and flyweight. He died in 2013 at the age of 51.

1997 — Jacques Kallis takes 2/23 and scores 79 as the Proteas, needing 180, beat India by six wickets in a triangular series ODI at St George’s Park.

1998 — Gary Kirsten scores an unbeaten 108 before South Africa declare on 193/6 in the third and final Test against Australia in Adelaide, leaving the hosts a target of 361.

2000 — Shaun Bartlett strikes early as Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 with Algeria in Kumasi, Ghana, to top Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria. Bartlett put South Africa ahead in the second minute of the match, but Fawzi Moussouni equalised for Algeria eight minutes into the second half. Both teams advanced to the knockout stage.

2000 — Lance Klusener scores 65 and Jacques Kallis 52, but the Proteas, on 222/7, lose their triangular series ODI against Zimbabwe at Kingsmead by two wickets. The match came down to the last ball, with the Zimbabweans scrambling a leg bye off Kallis.

2005 — The Proteas lose three wickets in the final over as they and England tie the second ODI in Bloemfontein. Mark Boucher fell to Kabir Ali off the first ball of the over, and Ashwell Prince was run out on the fourth ball. Shaun Pollock scored a single off the penultimate ball to get South Africa level on 270/8, but new batsman Andrew Hall was stumped off the last delivery.

2007 — Alfonso Thomas takes 3/25 to help the Proteas restrict Pakistan to 129/8 on their way to winning the one-off T20 at the Wanderers by 10 wickets. Graeme Smith made an unbeaten 71 off 40 balls and Loots Bosman 53 not out from 32.

2008 — Former world heavyweight champion Corrie Sanders, facing money troubles, returns to the ring to engage in what was his final fight. He went up against former sparring partner Osborn Machimana, but Sanders was no longer in the shape he used to be. Machimana landed a single, heavy blow to Sanders’s ample abdomen in the opening round and Sanders went down for the full count. He was 46 when he was shot dead during a robbery at a party in 2012. Fighting on the same bill as Sanders, Silence Mabuza made the first defence in his second reign as IBO bantamweight champion, stopping Eden Sonsona of the Philippines in the eighth round.

2013 — Dale Steyn takes 6/8 as the Proteas dismantle Pakistan for 48 and a first-innings lead of 204 in the first Test at the Wanderers.

2013 — Tokelo Rantie strikes to give Bafana Bafana the lead in the first half of their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Mali in Port Elizabeth, but it isn’t enough. Seydou Keita, a former Barcelona player, equalised in the 58th minute and the match eventually went to penalties. In the shootout, Siphiwe Tshabalala slotted South Africa’s first spot kick, but Dean Furman and May Mahlangu had their efforts stopped by Soumbeïla Diakite, while Lehlohonolo Majoro missed.

2020 — Laura Wolvaardt’s 33 is the top score as the South African women are held to 116/7 on their way to losing their first T20 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui by nine wickets.

2023 — Chloe Tryon scores an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls as the South African women, needing 110 to win, beat India by five wickets in the triangular T20 final in East London.