Bucs kick Tshakuma out of Nedbank Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during the 2026 Nedbank Cup match against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on February 7 2026.

By SAZI HADEBE

at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (1) 1

Orlando Pirates (2) 4

Scorers: TTM - Sithembiso Ngobe (39m)

Pirates — Andre de Jong (10m, pen), Thalente Mbatha (17m), Patrick Maswanganyi (50m), Sipho Mbule (90+m)

Orlando Pirates strolled into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after beating Limpopo’s amateur club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 4-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.

TTM were forced to take this match to Durban due to the unavailability of Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo.

The hosts did show some threat to their fancied visitors when they cut Pirates’ lead to 2-1 just before half-time.

Pirates — who clinched this cup in 2023 and 2024 before losing to Soweto archrivals Kaizer Chiefs in the final at this venue in 2025 — had taken a 2-0 lead via Andre de Jong’s penalty and Thalente Mbatha’s strike before Sithembiso Ngobe beat keeper Melusi Buthelezi with a great free kick just outside the box six minutes before the break.

Sweet long-range strike

However, it didn’t take long for Pirates to restore their two-goal advantage. Patrick Maswanganyi coolly finished inside the area five minutes after the restart, while Sipho Mbule, playing for the first time this year, completed the rout with a sweet long-range strike in the referee’s optional time.

With Chiefs already knocked out of the tournament, Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will go to Wednesday’s last-16 draw as favourites to progress to the quarterfinals stage.

The Buccaneers, who top the Betway Premiership log standings, are on course to win a quadruple of trophies if they finish the 2025-26 season at the summit and add the Nedbank crown to the MTN8 and Carling KO trophies they’ve already won under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Moroccan-born mentor’s team, who are three points clear of the defending champions in the league race, are chasing their first domestic championship since the 2011-2012 campaign.