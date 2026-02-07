Lynagh shines as Italy edge poor Scotland in rain-drenched Rome

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Italy's Louis Lynagh and Danilo Fischetti celebrate after their Six Nations Championship clash against Scotland at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Winger Louis Lynagh scored one try and made another as Italy edged Scotland 18-15 in their Six Nations Championship opener at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, a match played in torrential rain that limited the ability of both sides to attack.

Centre Tommaso Menoncello also crossed for Italy, who were dominant in the scrum and picked off several Scotland lineouts as they completed only their second win over their opponents in the last 16 meetings.

Scotland were well below par in a sluggish start to their campaign but managed tries through No 8 Jack Dempsey and scrumhalf George Horne and stayed in the contest until the end. “Obviously, the guys are very disappointed,” Scotland coach Gregor Townsend told BBC.

“The effort was there. A lot of what we trained was in place. We just gave away too many possessions. Of course, there’ll be criticism for the result and the performance. I’m with my team.

“I was hugely proud of the effort they put in at the end, trying to find a way to win. It was really tough, and we know we need to be better in that first 20 minutes.”

The Scots were not helped by a second-half yellow card for replacement hooker George Turner, but were unable to play their usual high-tempo game in slippery conditions and behind a creaking set piece.

Italy made a fast start, and Lynagh crossed in the corner inside eight minutes before Menoncello added a second to give the hosts a 12-0 lead.

It took a full 20 minutes for Scotland to click into gear, but when they did, they advanced into the Italy 22, and Dempsey crossed from close range.

Paolo Garbisi landed a penalty to give Italy a 15-7 lead at half-time.

The conditions did not improve in the second period, and it turned into an arm wrestle among the forwards.

Scotland were down to 14 players when replacement hooker George Turner received a yellow card for a dangerous entry into the ruck.

The visitors hung on in the contest despite their retreating set piece and scored a second try through Horne.

Scotland took the ball through nearly 30 phases in the final play of the game but found making metres tough in the wet, and the ball was eventually held up, allowing Italy to celebrate a famous win.

“Absolutely incredible; I think that shows how much we care for each other, how much we care for this jersey, for this country,” Italy captain Michele Lamaro said.

“We couldn’t ask our teammates to do more. Now we’ve got a dream in our head.” — Reuters