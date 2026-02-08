India v Pakistan: CSA in nervous wait for ICC decision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cricket South Africa (CSA), like other ICC member nations, remains on tenterhooks as world cricket awaits a decision on whether the sport’s most lucrative fixture will go ahead.

The bottom line for the CSA — as it is for the West Indies, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka — is the possible financial hit they will take should the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for next Sunday, not take place.

Pakistan’s government has told its national team not to take to the field in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, in a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, who were thrown out of the tournament after refusing to play their matches in India.

If the match between India and Pakistan doesn’t go ahead, the ICC could lose anywhere between $250m (R4.7bn) and $500m — the estimated commercial value of the fixture.

The organisation would also be in breach of its current broadcast deal with JioStar, the Indian media company that handed $3bn to the ICC as part of a four-year deal, on the basis that India faces Pakistan in every ICC tournament.

Lion’s share

From that $3bn, money is redistributed to all the ICC member nations. India, controversially, takes the biggest cut — about 38% — while CSA’s cut (about 4.3%) totalled R398m in the last financial year.

Already CSA is expected to make less money in the next financial year, after not hosting any tours this summer, while the rand’s recent surge against the dollar will also impact the size of its share of the ICC distribution in the current financial year.

If the Pakistan team sticks to the stipulation of its government, the consequences could stretch far beyond this tournament and into negotiations for the next round of broadcast rights that will kick in after 2027.

Already, the field is less competitive than was the case when the ICC negotiated its current deal, so a lower broadcast figure is likely for the next cycle — meaning less money for member countries.

If the future of Pakistan-India fixtures is in doubt — and the countries already don’t face each other in bilateral series outside of tournaments — broadcasters will be reluctant to fork over cash for cricket.

Long-term implications

It’s the reason for the ICC’s terse response to Pakistan’s cricket authorities last week. The ICC said in a statement that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should “consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem”.

CSA officials are, therefore, understandably, paying close attention to talks taking place behind the scenes to try and salvage next week’s match. Although the association has good relations with administrators in both Pakistan and India, it is not involved in the current negotiations.

It has been reported that the ICC deputy chair, Imran Khawaja (a former head of the Singapore Cricket Association), was charged with talking to PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi.

Already, CSA is under pressure financially because provincial members are reluctant about restructuring an expensive domestic system.

If Pakistan and India don’t face each other, CSA could be forced to make some drastic decisions.