New challenges as AJ Grant returns to take reins of national rowing squad

AJ Grant has been coaching since he was a rower at university.

AJ Grant has returned to the national rowing squad, this time as interim head coach — but he must negotiate a new terrain compared to when he was part of the set-up during the sport’s golden era 10 years ago.

Grant, head of the St Alban’s College rowing programme, stepped into the breach after the sudden departure late last year of Tiago Loureiro to a job in Germany.

Rowing is a crucial Cinderella code for South Africa — winning three Olympic medals, the most by a sport outside of swimming and athletics since readmission in 1992. But it hasn’t reached a senior podium since 2017.

Grant, 49, comes with a wealth of impressive international experience, notably mentoring lightweight scullers Kirsty McCann and Ursula Grobler to South Africa’s first senior women’s world championship medal in 2015.

Success seems to have followed him through his career, but he’s taking nothing for granted. “One doesn’t go into a role like this with rose-tinted glasses,” he said.

“It’s a huge task. And the team is not where it used to be. We want to grow performances; we want to grow the number of elite athletes over time.”

Grant fell in love with rowing as a schoolboy at St Stithians in Johannesburg, and by the time he was a second-year human movement and psychology student at Rhodes University in Makhanda (Grahamstown), he was coaching at nearby St Andrew’s College.

Towards the end of the millennium, Grant was the third man trying to break into the men’s pair owned by Ramon Di Clemente, now a member of the Rowing South Africa (RowSA) executive, and Donovan Cech, who went on to claim the country’s first rowing world championship gong in 2001 and then first Olympic medal at Athens 2004.

Grant competed at the 1999 world championships and then headed to England, coaching at a school in Oxford for a while. Back home in 2005, he picked up coaching again, starting with matric pupil Shaun Keeling, a future 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist.

He worked at King Edward VII School in Johannesburg and later coached South African under 23 teams, with men’s pair crews winning two golds and two silvers on his watch. From there he was drafted into the senior team, looking after the two women’s crews under erstwhile head coach Roger Barrow, who built a large squad out of the University of Pretoria.

AJ Grant worked with the national squad at its zenith 10 years ago. (SUPPLIED)

South Africa, after winning the lightweight men’s four gold at London 2012, qualified an unprecedented five boats for the 2016 Games, where all made A-finals and the men’s pair reached the podium.

Sculler Paige Badenhorst and the men’s pair of Chris Baxter and Damian Bonhage-Koen are the only members of the current national set-up, all rowing for Old Eds. The South African squad is no longer based at Tuks.

Another major change is that the rowers have been using a different training methodology than what Grant is used to; the variation being the way they work on developing endurance, speed, power, and other key elements.

“We need really to apply our minds to the best way forward for them and make sure they keep progressing.”

Grant, who helped to coach Kat Williams and Courtney Westley to the women’s pair silver at last year’s World Student Games, has the challenge of steering the team onto a successful path that theoretically could last longer than his term of custodianship.

Perhaps RowSA can convince him to throw his hat into the ring when they advertise the post full-time.

There are medals to be had.