SA-bound LIV Golf tour shrugs off player departures

Dean Burmester of Southern Guards GC tees off on the first hole during the second round of the LIV Golf event in Riyadh this week.

Dean Burmester and his two playing partners were in the groove as the music pumped while they teed it up in Riyadh this week. But when the voice of a nearby talkative fan permeated the air, the South African golfer turned to him and asked him to lower the volume.

The chatting stopped and the music played on as the players thumped their balls down the first fairway, and afterwards, Burmester turned back to the crowd member and thanked him with a smile and a thumbs up.

There are some traditions that even LIV Golf, which describes itself as an innovative disruptor, can’t break.

The start-up kicked off its fifth season this week, shrugging off speculation of its looming demise following the departures of major winners Brooks Koepke and Patrick Reed.

The word on the course on the outskirts of Riyadh was that Saudi Arabia’s seemingly bottomless Public Investment Fund (PIF) was in for the long haul, despite estimates of a multibillion-dollar deficit. “There is [a long-term contract with the PIF],” LIV’s newly appointed regional MD for South Africa, Chris Bentley, told the Sunday Times.

There’s an optimism that up to three-quarters of the 13 LIV teams might actually break even, if not turn a profit, by the end of the season.

There’s a huge demand for this type of golf globally. If you look at the sponsors that are starting to come in to LIV, both at events and team level, you’ve got blue-chip sponsors who’ve signed on in the last 12 months — Richard Glover, Southern Guards GM

Their earnings will be boosted by the doubling of team prize money to $10m (R161m), which lifts the overall minimum purse for each tournament to $30m (R484m). The other main revenue source for the teams, which can number around 10 with the background staff, is sponsorship.

Merchandising is a smaller component, and LIV is looking at testing the waters by selling minority stakes in a couple of teams this year.

Louis Oosthuizen, captain of the South African-based Southern Guards, believes the team format is the future of LIV. “The team aspect of this is going to be what makes LIV eventually the biggest thing because it should be all-team down the road.”

Team opportunities on the established tours have diminished over the past two decades, leaving only the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. “I can actually see a pathway to sustainability because of the increasing success of [LIV] events, particularly outside of the US,” said Richard Glover, the Southern Guards general manager.

“There’s a huge demand for this type of golf globally. If you look at the sponsors that are starting to come in to LIV both at events and team level, you’ve got blue-chip sponsors who’ve signed on in the last 12 months.”

LIV, which limits length of play to around four-and-a-half hours by employing a shotgun start and throws in concerts and a fan village as part of the package, says they are finding a new audience for golf that is younger and more female.

Scottish performer Calvin Harris is the main attraction for Johannesburg.

That 72,000 tickets have already sold for the Steyn City event from March 19-22 — with Bentley suggesting a lock-out at 90,000 — suggests LIV is offering fans something unique.

On the course there’s a rare collection of stars. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson as well as locals Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel have won 22 majors between them, although only seven were achieved this decade. P

DeChambeau, Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton add some currency after their Ryder Cup performances last year.

LIV’s inclusion in the golf world rankings this week gives them increased relevance, officially ending their former rebel label. The DP World Tour has decided not to impose further fines on their LIV players.

With LIV, with the Southern Guards, there’s no rule book. For me that’s really exciting to try and build something from scratch — Glover

The tour also highlighted its community service projects. The Riyadh event is linked to the UN Refugee Agency.

Jake Jones, LIV’s senior vice-president for impact and sustainability, said they had budgeted $100,000 (R1.6m) for the Steyn City foundation to assist in their work in nearby Diepsloot.

The Southern Guards foundation is looking to spread its golf academy to Gauteng, taking it to the estate club.

Glover, who has worked at Arsenal and the ATP as well as at the South African tennis and cricket federations, isn’t the only savvy mind linked to LIV, which stages events on every continent except South America.

His counterpart at the Kaymer-captained Cleeks team, for example, is Jonas Mårtensson, former CEO of Mojang Studios, which created Minecraft, the best-selling video game.

Likewise, the man behind Johnson’s 4Aces is businessman Chris Rosaasen, the former CEO of TravisMathew, the apparel company.

Glover is relishing the freedom that accompanies his latest role in sport. “With LIV, with the Southern Guards, there’s no rule book. For me that’s really exciting to try and build something from scratch.”

• Isaacson is in Riyadh at the invitation of LIV Golf