Blast from the past: Phalaborwa Express’ match haul of 10/108 too good for India

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dale Steyn finishes with 3/57 and a match haul of 10/108 as South Africa beat India by an innings and six runs in the first Test in Nagpur.

1923 — Left-arm bowler Alf Hall takes six wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 244 on the opening day of the fourth Test at Old Wanderers.

1924 — Clarence Walker, who became South Africa’s first Olympic boxing medallist when he took the bantamweight gold at the 1920 Antwerp Games, draws in his sixth professional outing over 10 rounds against Seaman Joe Hunt. That took his record to two wins, three losses and a draw. But he won the South African featherweight title in his next bout a month later, beating Hunt on points over 20 rounds. Walker’s career, however, never took off and he eventually retired with a record of seven wins, seven defeats and two draws.

1954 — Russell Endean scores 87 as South Africa win the fifth and final Test against New Zealand at St George’s Park by five wickets and with it the series 4-0.

1970 — Mike Procter and Eddie Barlow take three wickets apiece as South Africa bowl out Australia for 336 to win the second Test at Kingsmead by an innings and 129 runs for a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

1993 — South Africa’s batsmen get their first taste of reverse swing against Pakistan at Kingsmead. Playing in the first match of a triangular series also including the West Indies, South Africa restricted the world champions to 208/6 in their 50 overs. The hosts were cruising at 165/2 when top-scorer Andrew Hudson was bowled by Waqar Younis for 93. That sparked a magnificent collapse in which Younis took 5/25 and South Africa lost their last eight wickets for just 33 runs to lose by 10 runs. The nightmare continued in their next match against Pakistan a week later.

1994 — South African middleweight champion Mark Cameron is stopped in one round by WBO titleholder Chris Pyatt of England in London.

2003 — Brian Lara denies the Proteas at a World Cup once again, scoring a century as the West Indies beat South Africa by three runs in their tournament opener at Newlands. Lara, who almost single-handedly beat South Africa in the 1996 edition, contributed 116 to his side’s 278/5. The hosts were fined an over for being slow in the field and they reached their 49-over limit on 275/9.

2005 — Benni McCarthy scores as Bafana Bafana take an early 1-0 lead over Australia in a friendly in Durban, but they had to settle for a draw after a 72nd-minute equaliser.

2005 — Graeme Smith scores an undefeated 115 and Justin Kemp 80 off 50 balls as the Proteas, defending 311/7, beat England by seven runs in the fifth ODI in East London.

2010 — Dale Steyn finishes with 3/57 and a match haul of 10/108 as South Africa beat India by an innings and six runs in the first Test in Nagpur.

2011 — Striker David Somma and captain Steven Pienaar score in the first half to secure a 2-0 victory for Bafana Bafana over Kenya in a friendly at the Royal Bafokeng stadium.

2016 — Quinton de Kock scores 135 off 117 balls and Hashim Amla 127 as the Proteas chase down the 319-run target to beat England by seven wickets in the third ODI at Centurion and pull back to 1-2 down in the five-match series.

2020 — A pair of 69s by Quinton de Kock and David Miller is not enough as the Proteas total 256/7 and lose the third and final ODI against England at the Wanderers by two wickets. The series was drawn 1-1, with the second encounter washed out by rain.

2020 — Dane van Niekerk scores 42 as the South African women, needing 154 to win, beat New Zealand by five wickets with one ball remaining in the third T20 in Wellington.

2025 — Dricus du Plessis defends his UFC middleweight title for the second time by beating the man he dethroned the previous year, American Sean Strickland, on a unanimous decision in Sydney.

2025 — Mustapha Cassiem scores a hat-trick as South Africa secure their first major international hockey medal, fighting back from 0-2 down to beat Belgium 6-5 in the play-off for bronze at the indoor hockey World Cup in Croatia. Cassiem’s brother Dayaan, the captain, added two goals with Hans Neethling netting the sixth. Mustapha was named player of the tournament after netting 17 goals throughout the tournament, the second-highest after the 20 by Belgium’s Philippe Simar.