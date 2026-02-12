Fuzile has burning desire to prove detractors wrong in derby bout

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Azinga Fuzile has not lost a fight in SA since he was stopped by Shavakatdzhon Rakhimov at the Orient Theatre in East London (now KuGompo City) in 2019. File photo.

Azinga Fuzile’s camp has admitted his much-anticipated clash against Asanda Gingqi will carry riposte demands that could backfire if he loses.

Fuzile and Gingqi will meet in a high-stakes Mdantsane versus Duncan Village KuGompo City (formerly East London) derby that has split social media platforms down the middle, with the supporters of both fighters engaging in debate over the winner.

Both will come into the fight at the city’s Orient Theatre on April 24 with checkered amateur backgrounds — though Fuzile enjoys the edge in world-class credentials, having already challenged for the world title.

Though 29 and at what should be the peak of his career, some have already dismissed Fuzile as a has-been, including a top Johannesburg promoter.

Fuzile’s manager, Mla Tengimfene, revealed the promoter, who he refused to name, had declined to assist in taking Fuzile back to the world title shot, which he previously lost to Japanese Kenichi Ogawa when they battled for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title in New York in November 2021.

Tengimfene said the rejection on the basis that Fuzile was “shopworn” was one of the driving forces for the Duncan Village boxer to prove detratcors wrong by going back to a world title shot.

“I cannot lie and say the words of the promoter did not disappoint us. They are fuelling us to prove him wrong,” he said.

“I stand by Azinga and I will do everything in my power to make sure that he earns another world title shot. Fortunately Azinga feels the same way, especially as some are writing him off when he still has plenty to offer.”

Southpaw Fuzile has never lost to a South African opponent, with his three defeats in 21 bouts suffered against world-class opposition. He was dominating Tajikistan’s Shavkatdhzon Rakhimov before suffering his first loss via a brutal eighth-round stoppage in an IBF title eliminator in 2019 in his only loss of a fight held in KuGompo City.

He rebounded in spectacular fashion by knocking out English star Martin Ward in seven rounds in Las Vegas, US, to earn the title clash against Ogawa. However, an ill-advised trip to Kazakhstan saw him dropping a points decision to local hero Sultan Zaurbek in April 2025.

We need these kinds of bouts to gauge our boxing — and our promotion has consistently delivered them to whet the appetite of the locals. — Ayanda Matiti, Xaba Promotions

The unbeaten Zaurbek is on the verge of a world title shot, commanding lofty spots in world sanctioning bodies’ ratings.

Tengimfene’s gymnasium has often been criticised for lacking world-class trainers, with former world champion Zolani Tete, who is still a boxer, tasked with handling training duties. Encouragingly, world-acclaimed amateur coach Andile Mofu has since been roped in to ensure Fuzile is well prepared for the fight.

“We worked with Mofu before, when Zolani was still active as a boxer, and he is someone with vast boxing knowledge. I have no doubt he will make Fuzile ready to deal with anything Gingqi will be bringing to the table,” Tengimfene said.

Xaba Promotions boss Ayanda Matiti, who has a propensity for staging compelling bouts between South African boxers, said the winner will advance his career to another level.

“We need these kinds of bouts to gauge our boxing — and our promotion has consistently delivered them to whet the appetite of the locals,” he said.

