MARK KEOHANE | Exciting France the team to watch in the Six Nations and beyond

It is round two of the Six Nations and I can’t stop being impressed by defending champions France, who I rank second only to the world champions, the Springboks.

I believe France are the leaders of the chasing pack to the Boks, and I have been seduced by Fabien Galthié’s approach to this season’s Six Nations, which doesn’t necessarily mean it will translate to when the French play the Springboks in Paris on November 13 in the inaugural Nations Cup.

They were inspiring in the opening 50 minutes in dismantling Ireland in Paris, and there is something refreshing about what France are doing.

They were even more impressive in performance than the 36-14 win against Ireland, and their U20s added insult to injury by putting 50 past Ireland’s U20s.

There hasn’t been much noise and there hasn’t been talk of sentiment from within the French coaching setup, and there has been no caution of a player being picked to gain Test experience.

Galthié has picked the form players in the Top 14 and, when it comes to his back division, the core average is 21 years in age in his midfield and wingers.

This is no experiment aimed at building a team for the 2031 Rugby World Cup in the US. Neither is it aimed at the 2027 World Cup as the ultimate prize.

Galthié is picking a match 23 he believes can win matches, and if successful they will defend the Six Nations they won last season.

If they do that, they are in a healthy position leading into the World Cup.

Context, though.

Back France to not get out of second gear to beat Wales in Cardiff. Back Ireland to comfortably beat Italy and back England to go to Murrayfield and beat Scotland.

There is still a Six Nations to be completed, a Nations Cup to be played, away and home, another Six Nations in 2027 and then the World Cup in 2027.

There is so much that can happen in the next 18 months, but for now, we must operate in the now, and the now in France is so exciting.

Fabien Brau-Boirie, 20, starts at centre against Wales. Émilien Gailleton, 22, alongside him. They are teammates at Pau.

Théo Attissogbe, 21, is on the right wing. He is also a teammate, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 22, already a proven Test finisher, is on the left wing. Bielle-Biarrey is just 22, but he has scored 22 tries in 22 Tests and been as prolific in the Top 14 and Investec Champions Cup for Bordeaux.

Galthié is not hoping for players to learn at Test level or to grow into the jersey because Test rugby is the finishing school and not a learning one.

Other nations can learn from France in trusting form and not looking at age. Young enough is good enough and old enough is good enough, if the measurement is being good enough.

And that’s what makes it significant for South Africa.

The Springboks are chasing something historic in 2027— a third straight World Cup. That means continuity and that could imply loyalty to proven winners. It also means managing an ageing core.

Rassie Erasmus last season did a France of this season and went with youth over experience in the latter part of the season. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ethan Hooker over Handre Pollard and some big name veterans on the wing are just two examples.

Galthié is not holding back, which makes for the most appetising of matches on November 13 in Paris.

England, on July 4, will be huge at Ellis Park, but France is a big one, in Paris.

