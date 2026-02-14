Win saves Downs’ Cardoso

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured their place in the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League, and with that, the noose around Miguel Cardoso’s neck has loosened.

The Brazilians came into this emotionally charged clash needing all three points, and they got what they wanted with this hard-fought 2-0 group-stage victory that was decided by a well-taken brace by Brayan León.

This result has significantly eased pressure on coach Cardoso, who recently left this venue under heavy security and a police escort following the defeat to Sudanese side Al Hilal that threatened their campaign.

This win, where Sundowns showed control for most of the afternoon, has also spoiled the return of MC Alger coach Rulani Mokwena and settled Group C, where Downs progress with Al Hilal.

Mokwena, who is much-loved by most Sundowns supporters, was back at the venue that was his happy stomping ground and where he achieved massive success with the Brazilians.

As Sundowns marched on to their eighth successive appearance in the knockout stage, it was back to the proverbial drawing board for the young coach and his ambitious Algerian side, who harbour the desire to be top dogs on the continent.

This was a much-needed victory for Sundowns considering they have a crunch Betway Premiership clash against title rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Downs show control and maturity

Unlike recent matches, Masandawana showed control and maturity throughout the afternoon, as tempers flared on numerous occasions with players and sometimes officials at each other’s throats to keep the referee and his assistants busy.

Faced with this must-win situation, Cardoso went with a strong starting line-up consisting mostly of tried and tested campaigners, and he was rewarded with a second-place finish in Group C after Al Hilal.

Captain Ronwen Williams kept his place between the sticks, and in front of him Grant Kekana and Khulumane Ndamane were installed at central defence, with Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau on either side.

The major surprise was the inclusion of Thapelo Morena on the right wing, and he was part of the midfield that included Tashreeq Matthews, Arthur Sales, Teboho Mokoena, and Jayden Adams.

León led the attack, and he proved to be decisive, as his goals in either half may go a long way in lifting the mood at the club.

Sundowns last failed to get out of the group stages in 2018, where they finished behind Wydad Casablanca and Horoya, but they were not in a giving mood on this Valentine’s Day afternoon in the capital city.

By progressing to the knockout stages, Sundowns significantly increased their chances of qualifying for the 2029 Fifa Club World Cup, which comes with serious financial rewards.

Downs created the first attack inside two minutes when Modiba broke free on the left, delivering a telling cross into the penalty box. However, Adams’s shot went straight to goalkeeper Alexes Guendouz.

León pounces

They got it right four minutes later, when León pounced from close range, taking advantage of a loose ball that was parried into play by Guendouz in the box.

The opening goal was a result of consistent press play by Sundowns. Sales pickpocketed Larbi Tabti before he rifled a shot at Guendouz, who parried the ball on the path of León to find the back of the net.

Sundowns nearly landed a significant psychological advantage on the stroke of half-time but Mokoena’s shot from outside the box hit the upright with Guendouz beaten.

They upped their tempo in the second half, and León increased their lead just after the hour mark when he sneeked in at the near post to finish off a cross from Modiba.

In the closing stages, Cardoso made several changes, introducing players like Marcelo Allende, Peter Shalulile, and Themba Zwane, who are going to be crucial for the remainder of the season.

There were notable performances from Ndamane, Kekana, Mudau, Modiba, Sales, Moreba and León as they ensured the pressure on Cardoso eased.

This is also a serious psychological boost for the eagerly anticipated midweek league clash against the high-flying Pirates.