Pirates stretch lead ahead of big clash

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates challenges Christopher Sithole of Marumo Gallants FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the 14 February 2026.

It’s easily becoming Relebohile Mofokeng’s show.

The Orlando Pirates playmaker capped another magnificent performance in Orlando with a delightful chip to score his third league goal in three matches, helping his team open a six-point gap on top of the Betway Premiership table.

Pirates won their third league match on the trot after comfortably beating Marumo Gallants 3-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena yesterday, avenging a shock defeat against Gallants early this season.

Yanela Mbuthuma scored his fourth league goal of the season in the 4th minute, easily tapping home after getting yet another assist from Mofokeng.

The young star’s exquisite first touch after receiving a pass from deep in the midfield created enough space for him to square for Mbuthuma.

Pirates doubled their lead a minute before the half-hour mark when Patrick Maswanganyi saw his long-range shot deflected in, leaving Gallants keeper Washington Arubi with little chance to stop it.

And it was Mofokeng who had the last laugh five minutes from time, leaving Arubi in no position to react as the Bafana star thumped in his third league goal in a match Pirates should have won with more than a dozen goals.

This was a timely win for the Buccaneers ahead of their two blockbuster fixtures against second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday and Soweto archrivals Kaizer Chiefs on February 28.

The points Pirates can collect may ultimately determine whether they break their league drought, which has dragged on for a decade. In those 10 years, Pirates have had to witness Downs dominate, winning the championship in the last eight seasons.

But such has been the buzz around Bucs’ chase for the league title that yesterday’s match was delayed for 15 minutes as fans were still flocking into the venue.

Wednesday’s match against Sundowns should be another sold-out affair, and so should the much-awaited Soweto derby, whose tickets were snapped up within minutes of going on sale on Thursday.

In this match, Pirates dominated possession and could have gone to half-time leading by an avalanche of goals if they were not as wasteful in front of goals.

This is one aspect coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has lamented, as he’s concerned about the chances they miss and how that could haunt them if the league were to be decided on goal difference.

Mofokeng, Mbuthuma, Maswanganyi and Oswin Appollis all had good chances before the break, but poor finishing let them down.

In the second half, Pirates continued to press for more goals, which eluded them, resulting in Ouaddou pulling both scorers Mbuthuma and Maswanganyi for Evidence Makgopa and Tshepang Moremi just before the hour mark.

Makgopa and Moremi immediately joined the party of Pirates players who wasted big chances to score.

But Ouaddou will be happy when he welcomes Downs on Wednesday knowing that another victory will further widen the gap between them with close to 10 matches remaining.