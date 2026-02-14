Proteas thrash NZ to control Group D

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa dialed down the drama and delivered an efficient display to dominate New Zealand and take control of Group D at the T20 World Cup last night.

After nerves were shred and nails chewed to the quick on Wednesday against Afghanistan, the Proteas claimed a stress-free, seven-wicket victory against the Black Caps, reaching a target of 176 with 17 balls to spare.

A stunning 86* from the captain, Aiden Markram, packed with sumptuous shots, knocked the stuffing out of New Zealand, who had started swiftly after South Africa chose to bowl but lost too many wickets in the first half of their innings, eventually registering 175/7. “The boys put in a massive effort to restrict them to that total,” said Markram.

“We have to acknowledge the importance of winning the toss, and there was a little bit [in the pitch early on] for us to work with.”

The Proteas, led by Marco Jansen’s 4/40, delivered a composed and disciplined display to thwart a calculated onslaught from the New Zealand top order. Although the Black Caps maintained a scoring rate of 10 runs an over, the loss of four wickets in the first seven overs, three of those coming in the power play, meant they were always walking a fine line.

Mark Chapman’s dismissal in the 14th over, after he’d shared a 74-run partnership off 44 balls with Daryl Mitchell, proved to be the turning point in the match.

New Zealand started aggressively, with their opening pair Finn Allen and Tim Seifert — who were so potent in the first two matches — adding 33 off the first 20 balls, until Jansen’s extra bounce proved too difficult for the latter to handle.

New Zealand’s power play total of 58 was adequate — but Jansen’s dismissals of Allen and Rachin Ravindra, followed by Keshav Maharaj bowling the dangerous Glenn Phillips off an inside edge — gave the Proteas a modicum of control. “Slower balls into the wicket worked well and obviously the yorkers did too,” said Jansen.

To describe the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium as a road would be an understatement. Anything even remotely offline was in the batter’s arc, and spinners found very little purchase. Which made Maharaj’s performance so impressive, with the Proteas left-arm spinner conceding only 24 runs in three overs and bowling a crucial over after Chapman’s dismissal, which went for only two runs.

The watchword for the Proteas bowlers in the build-up was discipline, and in terms of their strategy but also methodology, they were militaristic. After delivering a total of 23 wides and four no balls in the first two matches, South Africa conceded only a single leg bye yesterday.

Instead of acceleration at the end of their innings, the Kiwis’ scoring rate in the last seven overs fell to 5.28, leaving them a total that Chapman, who top-scored with 48, described as “below par”, at the halfway stage.

Markram and Quinton de Kock — who became the first Proteas batter to pass 3,000 T20 International runs — annihilated the New Zealanders in the power play, with South Africa carving 11 fours and five sixes to reach 83/1 after six overs.

There were plenty of elegant drives from Markram, but it was three sixes — the first a lofted drive over the covers, and then a pair of Louvre-worthy strikes over long-on — that left a healthy crowd of 50,000 breathless.

The Proteas travel to Delhi on Wednesday, where victory against the UAE will secure top spot in Group D. Because the Super Eight phase is based on seedings, South Africa already know they will face India and the West Indies, but must wait to see whether Sri Lanka, Australia or Zimbabwe will join them.