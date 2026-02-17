Blast from the past: Baby Jake parades fourth world title at Carnival City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1931 — Buster Nupen takes 6/46 before England declare their second innings of the fourth Test at the Old Wanderers on 169/9, a target of 317. South Africa were 280/7, with Bruce Mitchell making 74 and captain Jock Cameron an unbeaten 69, when stumps were drawn on the final day, with the hosts holding their 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

1936 — Bruce Mitchell scores an unbeaten 48 as South Africa are bowled out for 98, losing the fourth Test against Australia at the Old Wanderers by an innings and 184 runs.

1939 — Opening bowler Chud Langton takes 5/58 as South Africa bowl out England for 215 on the opening day of the fourth Test at the Old Wanderers.

1965 — South Africa and England draw the fifth and final Test at St George’s Park, giving the visitors a 1-0 series victory.

1973 — Enoch “Schoolboy” Nhlapo engages in his final paid bout as a boxer, beating Mackeed Mofokeng to defend his South African black welterweight crown and register his 100th victory (from 118 outings), a record that remains to this day. No other South African has achieved as many wins, the closest being Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi with 95 victories from 125 bouts.

1993 — Meyrick Pringle and Hansie Cronje both take 3/27 as the Proteas, having scrambled to 140/9, beat the West Indies by four runs in a triangular series ODI at Newlands. Daryll Cullinan scored 40.

1996 — Phillip Holiday makes the second defence of his IBF lightweight title as he stops American John Lark in the 10th round at the Carousel casino, north of Pretoria.

1999 — Shaun Pollock takes 4/45 as the Proteas restrict New Zealand to 220/9 on the way to winning the second ODI in Christchurch by seven wickets. Gary Kirsten made 81 not out and Hansie Cronje an unbeaten 74.

1999 — The South African women lose their last six wickets for 14 as they’re bowled out for 96 on their way to losing the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton by nine wickets and with it the series 0-3.

2001 — Baby Jake Matlala wins his fourth world title, lifting the marginal WBU junior-flyweight belt after knocking out unheralded Australian Todd Makelim in the fourth round at Carnival City. On the same bill Lehlohonolo Ledwaba made the fourth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight crown, stopping Arnel Barotillo of the Philippines in the ninth round. Sebastiaan Rothmann retained his marginal WBU cruiserweight title knocking out Adam Watt of Australia in the eighth round.

2004 — Graeme Smith scores 80 to lift the Proteas to 253/8, but it’s not enough as they lose the second ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch by five wickets.

2012 — The Proteas, after making 147/6, lose the first T20 against New Zealand in Wellington by six wickets.

2013 — Hashim Amla scores 58 as the Proteas achieve the 182-run target to win the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands by four wickets for an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2017 — Imran Tahir takes 5/24 and Andile Phehlukwayo 3/19 as the Proteas, on 185/6, beat New Zealand by 78 runs in a one-off T20 in Auckland. Hashim Amla scored 62 off 43 balls.

2017 — Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus both score unbeaten 50s as the South African women, needing 143 to win, beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in their World Cup qualifier in Colombo. Luus took 3/40 and Dane van Niekerk 2/14.

2019 — Sune Luus takes 4/30 as the South African women bowl out Sri Lanka for 139 on their way to winning the third and final ODI in Potchefstroom by six wickets. Mignon du Preez made an unbeaten 61.

2024 — Delmi Tucker, resuming on 27, and Chloe Tryon both score 64 as the South African women’s team is bowled out by Australia for 215 to lose a one-off Test in Perth by an innings and 284 runs.