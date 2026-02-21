Arteta dismisses Arsenal ‘bottlers’ tag

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rejected the term “bottlers” ahead of the evening’s Premier League visit to Tottenham Hotspur, as the title race heats up after their lead was cut short by successive Premier League draws at Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners have won just two of their last seven league games, with second-placed Manchester City now five points behind with a game in hand.

Under Arteta, the North London club finished as the runners-up in their last three campaigns. “It’s not part of my vocabulary, and I don’t see it like this because I don’t think anybody wants to do that as an intention,” he told reporters on Friday, when asked about the term being used regarding their latest wobble in the title race.

“That’s individual opinion, perspective. You have to respect that. That’s what I said after in the press conference. You lose two points against Wolves in the manner that the game played out; you have to take it on the chin. It’s part of our role.

“What I’m very interested in is the next one, what we are made of, what we love about this, and how we write our own destiny from here.”

Arsenal have also reached the League Cup final and the round of 16 in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Title race tight

Meanwhile, Tottenham, who are 16th in the Premier League, will enter today’s game under newly appointed coach Igor Tudor, who replaced Thomas Frank last week.

Arteta said Arsenal, who have won only one of their last four league games on the road, need to earn success as they hunt for their first English top-flight title since 2003-04. “We have a very clear instruction for ourselves; we have to live in the present,” he said.

“What we did in the past is great but we have to be in the present, and it is beautiful. We’re exactly where we want to be in every competition but there’s still lots to play, and we need to earn it like we have done in the last seven or eight months.”

Arsenal conceded a late equaliser to drop points at Premier League bottom side Wolves on Wednesday.

Arteta said the result was a “shock”, but Arsenal players were eager to shake it off. “It’s a shock to the system but the fans have been incredibly good with us. We wanted to give them the victory but we couldn’t. We have to move on,” he said.

“We’d all love to play the game today to get that feeling we have in our tummies and use it in the right way. We have to show it on Sunday.”

Arsenal may be boosted in the North London derby by the return of forward Kai Havertz and playmaker Martin Odegaard, the coach added.

Fresh approach

Although Spurs are winless in the league since December, they’re going into the game with a fresh approach under former Juventus coach Tudor.

Arteta said they’d be ready to take on the new coach. “We have analysed everything that he has done in his career, different clubs, different formations, and the players Spurs have available,” he said.

“From there, we will have the capacity to adapt to what the game requires. However, the main focus is on what we have to do to win.”

In the earlier match today, Liverpool visit relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. Liverpool coach Arne Slot expects a different set-up under the Midlands club’s new mentor Vitor Pereira, compared to the meeting in November when the Reds lost 3-0 at Anfield.

Former Wolves boss Pereira was appointed last Sunday to replace the sacked Sean Dyche.

Slot said Jeremie Frimpong is still out but fellow defender Joe Gomez is ready to start if needed. He said they’ve improved over the past few months, with Liverpool sixth in the table on 42 points from 26 games.

“We have improved compared to three, four months ago. We’re in a much better place than months ago. There are more reasons but the simplest two are how fit we are and that we’re much better at set pieces at the moment.”

Forest are languishing in 17th spot, one place and three points above West Ham United in the relegation zone.

Reuters