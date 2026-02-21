BBK UNPLUGGED | Chiefs need on-form Petersen to chase title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025-26 season was pregnant with a promise of a quadruplet for Kaizer Chiefs but midway through the campaign, the dream of delivering four trophies has proved a phantom at a rapid rate on three fronts.

In October, Chiefs suffered a 5-4 penalty shootout heartbreak when their onslaught on the Carling Knockout was stopped dead in its tracks by Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch following a goalless 120 minutes.

Finishing outside the top-eight bracket last season meant Chiefs started the season fighting for silverware on four fronts. Amakhosi began the campaign as Nedbank Cup champions. But the club’s defence of a crown that watered a decade-long cup drought came a cropper when Stellenbosch, led by former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, bundled out the holders at the first hurdle of the last-32 stage.

Winning the football association treasure had provided the Phefeni Glamour Boys passage to compete in the Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup. Amakhosi acquitted themselves admirably upon return to the continental contest. They surged to the summit of group D, thanks to a double defeat of Zambia’s Zesco United; a victory and a draw against Al Masry plus a loss to Zamalek gained them 10 points, which is usually an adequate tally to advance to the knockout stage.

From top of table to third

However, a loss to Zamalek in the final round of fixtures, coupled with Al Masry’s win over Zesco, saw Chiefs slide from top of the table to third as both Egyptian teams secured their spots in the knockout stage.

The cup that still has a heartbeat is the Betway Premiership league marathon, where Chiefs are still in contention. After 15 matches, they are placed in fourth position on 30 points, eight behind pacesetters Orlando Pirates, who have played two games more; and five behind second-placed defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have collected 35 from 16 matches.

More crucially, only two points separate Chiefs from Sekhukhune United, who are third but have played three games more.

To remain in contention for the league title, Chiefs need to conjure up a winning streak in their next three fixtures. They host Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. Next up is the blockbuster Soweto derby against Pirates on Saturday, before they travel to Richards Bay on March 3.

Chiefs continue to be confronted by the twin challenges characterised by a revolving door in the coaching department, which has promoted instability and a high turnover of hits and misses in player recruitment. While the jury is still out on the co-coaching combo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, the players appear to be less tense under their calm stewardship compared to the turbulent tenure of their combustible predecessor.

Scoring form

While centre forward Flavio da Silva has proved to be a silver lining, with four goals in nine league matches, one each in the Confed Cup and the Nedbank Cup, the six draws suggest he lacks a partner with poise to convert the plethora of chances they create.

Perhaps that will happen when Khanyiso Mayo regains the scoring form that propelled him to prominence in his Cape Town City years.

Six months after signing, left-back Nkanyiso Shinga is yet to feature. There’s concern that he’s so injury-stricken his future is uncertain, especially with Bradley Crossing making a steady recovery from injury to compete for the jersey with Paseka Mako.

Centre-back Rushwin Dortley is on the mend from the knee injury sustained against Sundowns last March. Asanele Velebayi, 23, and Luke Baartman, 19, showed plenty of promise for the future at Cape Town Spurs. The expectation is for them to inject offensive influence once they hit their stride.

Brandon Petersen has been a shining light, a picture of consistency and a stingy last line of defence with a safe pair of hands. He has conceded the least number of goals. Being beaten only six times in 15 matches, he has brought a measure of stability to a position that has proved porous for Chiefs in recent years, as neither Fiacre Ntwari nor Bruce Bvuma struggled to stake claim to being the No 1 gloveman.

Chiefs will need Petersen to maintain his mean form for the next 15 matches to keep their chase of the remaining piece of silverware.