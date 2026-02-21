Domingo back Division One fixture increase

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russell Domingo has thrown his full support behind a proposed rejigging of the domestic Four-Day Series that will see the number of matches in the competition increased from the current seven to 10 next season.

The Lions head coach — who oversaw his side’s third consecutive triumph in the competition with an eight-wicket win against the Warriors — said playing more matches will be good for the Proteas and South African cricket overall.

“We play too little four-day cricket. Our guys love this format, and as coaches, we do as well. Having 10 four-day games is nice,” said Domingo, who previously coached the Proteas and later Bangladesh.

Under the current system, the teams in Division One play seven round-robin fixtures, with the top-two qualifying for the final. The proposal for next summer will see sides divided into two pools of four, with teams playing each other on a home and away basis within that pool, while a set of cross-pool fixtures will be included to make up 10 matches.

The controversial promotion/relegation element will remain but may be judged over two seasons and not one, as is currently the case.

The Lions were among a group of provincial unions that argued fervently for promotion/relegation — which is judged across all three domestic competitions — to be axed, as it punished teams who were producing players for the Proteas and SA A teams.

Losing out

The Lions, Titans and Dolphins were badly affected this season, with each losing between seven and nine players to the Proteas and SA A teams that toured India and Pakistan in the middle of the local season, playing in matches in all three formats.

Although he acknowledged that a two-year relegation exercise was fairer, Domingo remains opposed to relegation. “Relegation doesn’t do the system any good; teams are just signing players to stay up and not developing enough younger players. That’s the downside [of relegation]. It doesn’t add much value at all,” he said.

“If you’re a team at the bottom and you’re struggling, you’re going to be signing players that are not going to play for SA, but maybe just to keep your team up. That doesn’t help the system at all, particularly when there are so few games.

“Let’s have eight teams. Whoever the eight teams are, so be it. Put your peg in the ground and say that will be the eight teams for whatever number of years, and those eight teams must produce players for SA — that’s the bottom line.”

The overall standard of the Four-Day series has also faced criticism. A coach of a Division One side, who refused to be named, said “strength vs strength” was still absent because the talent was spread too thinly across the different unions.

Fluctuating quality

While this season’s tournament was competitive — five teams were in contention for a top two place going into the final set of round-robin fixtures — the quality of matches fluctuated.

“From the perspective of skills, teams are getting better. When players are away [with the Proteas or SA A], then teams are noticeably weaker. When those guys are available, then you know it’s going to be competitive,” said Lions captain Dominic Hendricks.

Ultimately, Cricket SA needs the competition to be of a high quality to ensure the Proteas, the current World Test champions, remain near the top in that format. South Africa has a busy Test season in 2026/27, with Bangladesh (two Tests), Australia (three), and England (three) scheduled to tour in the summer.

While players and coaches agree that domestic cricket — regardless of where it is played — can never properly prepare players for the intensity of Test cricket, it remains a crucial development stage.

For all the criticism of domestic cricket, no one doubts the quality of young players being produced. “You look at someone like Jordan Hermann [EP Warriors], who is an absolute gun player... He should be in the Test mix already,” said Domingo.

Sunday Times