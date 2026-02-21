Galaxy show Downs the stars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns’ domestic cup competition drought continues unabated.

The Brazilians, who have been unstoppable in the league over the past eight seasons, were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by thirsty TS Galaxy in Kwa-Ndelele yesterday afternoon.

Sundowns have not laid their hands on a domestic cup trophy since 2022, and this is not going to go down well with their hard-to-please supporters, who have been quite vocal recently.

Galaxy got out of the blocks the quickest with early goals from Sphamandla Ngwenya and Junior Zindoga inside the half-hour mark as they went on to prevail 2-0 and book a place in the quarterfinals.

Galaxy will be in the pot for the draw and still in with a chance of winning this cup for the second time.

Sundowns were made to pay a heavy price for the wholesale changes by coach Miguel Cardoso. He went into this match with a completely new line-up as there was not a player who started in the impressive league win over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Kegan Johannes, Divine Lunga, Marcelo Allende and Nuno Santos, who came on as substitutes against Pirates, were in the starting line-up as Cardoso managed the workloads of key players.

Sundowns have a heavy schedule over the coming weeks because of their participation in the Champions League, and this continuous chopping and changing of the team is going to affect them negatively.

Some of the notable players who got opportunities were veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango, Malibongewe Khoza, Miguel Reisinho, Katlego Ntsabeleng, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Peter Shalulile.

Regular players like Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams were either on the bench or not even in the match-day squad.

These changes affected Sundowns’ chemistry and undid the good work they had done in successive wins over MC Alger in the Champions League and against Pirates in the league.

On the side of Galaxy, coach Adnan Beganovic went with his tried and tested which included key campaigners like McBeth Mahlangu, Solomon Letsoenyo, Mlungisi Mbunjane, Seluleko Mahlambi, Siphesihle Maduna, and Victor Letsoalo.

Galaxy opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Ngwenya capitalised on a defensive mistake by Lunga to put the ball past Onyango, as they were rewarded for a spell of pressure on Sundowns. For the goal, Lunga’s pass to Allende was casual, and a Galaxy player stole it and presented it to Ngwenya, who did the rest.

Galaxy suffered a scare shortly after. Influential midfielder Maduna was stretchered off the field with what looked like breathing difficulties, but he returned to the pitch.

Galaxy increased their lead on the half-hour mark when Junior Zindoga sent Onyango the wrong way from the penalty spot after Thato Sibiya was ruled by referee Tshidiso Mkhwanazi to have hacked Mahlambi in the box.

Cardoso did not hesitate to make changes. At the start of the second half, he introduced Thapelo Morena, Tashreeq Matthew, sand Brayan León for the ineffective Sibiya, Ntsabeleng and Letlhaku for different options. Their introduction had an immediate impact as Sundowns increased their tempo, but the Galaxy defence stood firm in front of a passionate home crowd.