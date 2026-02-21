Pegula claims straight sets win over Svitolina in Dubai final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jessica Pegula put on a clinical performance as she handed Elina Svitolina her first loss in a WTA 1000 final in a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory to win the Dubai Tennis Championships yesterday.

Pegula, who turns 32 on Tuesday, became the second-oldest woman to win the tournament after her American compatriot Venus Williams, who won it in 2014 when she was 33.

“It’s a great birthday present for me. I get to celebrate by flying back home in a few hours. Super happy to go home with the trophy. It was a great week,” she said after ending a three-match losing streak in WTA 1000 finals.

The World No 5 quickly built a 3-0 lead in the first set as she kept Ukrainian Svitolina near the baseline before getting the first break with a backhand cross-court shot and holding her own serve with a masterful backhand slice.

Svitolina’s attempt to bounce back ended when former US Open finalist Pegula saved two break points to go 5-1 up. A frustrated Svitolina, who had won all four of her previous WTA 1000 finals, netted a forehand as Pegula took the set.

Pegula was measured in the second set as she got a decisive break in the fifth game, and she won the match with an ace to secure her 10th title on the tour.

“Speechless after that fight. I was really trying to put myself out there, and I was playing like there is no tomorrow, just trying to put all the effort in,” she said.

Reuters