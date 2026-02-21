‘Skilled hitman’ Schaper targets SA Open

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jayden Schaper, seen here in action at last year's Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg, is looking to play his first major this year, hopefully starting with the US Masters in April. File photo

Beneath Jayden Schaper’s boyish looks and quiet demeanour is a golfing mastermind with a headstrong desire to succeed.

He and his camp are looking for strong performances in the South African Open at the Stellenbosch golf club this week and the Joburg Open the following weekend.

“We obviously need two good weeks coming up to try and get back inside the top 50 in the world,” said Ebotse-based Grant Veenstra, who has coached Schaper since he was 11, helping him through an impressive amateur career into the paid ranks.

The top 50 get automatic spots into the US Masters, although the SA Open champion will also pocket a ticket to Augusta.

Schaper, currently 54th in the world, rocketed to 49th late last year after his back-to-back playoff victories at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg and then the Mauritius Open.

Those were the highlights in an 11-week run in which he has earned R26.5m.

High golf IQ

Schaper took a break this week, spending it with his family in the bush, father Ryan told the Sunday Times from Hoedspruit. “He’s out chilling. He flew in just to take some time off from everything, reset his mind [and] rest his [left] wrist.”

Schaper hurt himself while playing in Bahrain. “It’s just irritating him. Hopefully nothing serious; it seems OK,” said Ryan.

Schaper, whose girlfriend races go-karts, is passionate about motorsports, football and connecting with nature. “You can ask him a question about any Porsche or any BMW or any Ferrari, he’ll have the answer for you.”

His golf IQ is extremely high. Jayden knows … the way he needs to play — Grant Veenstra, golf coach

Schaper, 24, is already the highest-placed South African in the world rankings, although he’s only second in the SA Open field.

Perched at 18th is American Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion who recently left the LIV tour and triumphed at the Dubai Desert Classic and the Qatar Masters in the past few weeks, displacing Schaper from the top of the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.

Schaper is unlikely to be fazed; he resembled a skilled hitman downing Reed’s compatriot, Ryan Gerard, now 25th in the world, in the Mauritius shootout.

‘He’s a stubborn kid’

“His golf IQ is extremely high,” said Veenstra. “Jayden knows … the way he needs to play,” he added, saying the Stellenbosch layout should suit him.

Schaper’s talent was obvious the first time he swung plastic clubs at the age of two, said Ryan. “He had a natural turn. A lot of young kids pick a club up and chop down on [the ball]. Jayden just rotated. His whole waist rotated back and through.”

Ryan, a decent soccer player before switching to golf, also nudged his son into football. “He played that until one day, he was nine years old, and we got to soccer training and he just said: ‘I’m not getting out of the car, Dad. I don’t want to practise, I don’t want to play football anymore.’

“I tried to convince him to still play football, and he said he just wants to play golf — which is weird because he absolutely loves football. He does not miss a match, especially Arsenal. That’s his team.”

Everton supporter Ryan — once a two-handicapper who first lost to his son on a golf course when Jayden was in his early teens — is outnumbered by Gunner fans in his family, including Schaper’s 13-year-old cousin, Camden, who’s at the Chelsea academy.

Jayden went to the US to look at potential universities after matric. “On the flight back home he was just like: ‘Dad, I don’t think I want to study for four years. I would rather just be a pro...’ He’s a very stubborn kid, but he knows what he wants.”