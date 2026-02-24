Blast from the past: Proteas women become first senior SA team to reach a World Cup final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa celebrate after winning the match during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match between South Africa and England at Newlands Cricket Ground on February 24 2023 in Cape Town.

1931 — Left-arm slow bowler Cyril Vincent takes 6/51 as South Africa bowl out England for 230 for a first-innings lead of 22 in the fifth and final Test at Kingsmead.

1964 — Peter Pollock finishes with 6/47 as New Zealand is bowled out for 253 in the first Test in Wellington, giving South Africa a 49-run first-innings lead.

1970 — South Africa bowl out Australia for 178 to win the third Test at the Wanderers by 307 for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

1994 — Craig Matthews takes 4/10 as the Proteas bowl out Australia for 154 on the way to winning the fourth ODI at Kingsmead by seven wickets. Hansie Cronje scored 50 not out and captain Kepler Wessels an unbeaten 40.

1996 — Gary Murray stops American Larry LaCoursiere in the sixth round in Cape Town to retain his marginal WBU welterweight title for the second time.

2002 — South Africa’s cricketers suffer their heaviest Test defeat to date, losing by an innings and 360 runs to Australia at the Wanderers. Wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist hammered 204 runs off 213 balls — the fastest double ton in the world at the time — and Matthew Hayden and Damien Martyn each made a hundred as Australia posted 652/7 declared. Then they bowled out South Africa, captained by wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, for 159 and 133. The match, scheduled for five days, was over in three.

2006 — Graeme Smith scores an unbeaten 89 off 58 balls and Herschelle Gibbs 56 from 34 to lift the Proteas to 201/4 before they beat Australia by two runs in a one-off T20 at the Wanderers to secure their first victory in this format of the game. Andrew Hall took 3/22.

2008 — Jacques Kallis takes 5/30 as the Proteas dismiss Bangladesh for 182, leaving themselves a target of 205 to win the first Test in Mirpur.

2008 — Alicia Smith takes 5/7 as the South African women bowl out Pakistan for 61 on their way to winning the final of the World Cup qualifying series in Stellenbosch by eight wickets.

2010 — AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 114, but it’s not enough as the Proteas lose the second ODI against India in Gwalior by 153 runs. Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to score a double century in a limited overs match, making 200 not out as the home side posted 401/3 on their way to taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

2011 — AB de Villiers scores an unbeaten 107 as the Proteas beat the West Indies by seven wickets in their World Cup group match in Delhi. Imran Tahir took 4/41 to help South Africa bowl the opposition out for 222.

2013 — The Proteas bowl out Pakistan for 235 to win the third and final test at Centurion by an innings and 18 runs for a 3-0 series clean sweep.

2016 — Marizanne Kapp scores an unbeaten 69 as the South African women are bowled out for 198 to lose the first ODI against the West Indies in East London by 16 runs.

2018 — JP Duminy scores 55 and Christiaan Jonker 49, but the Proteas are restricted to 165/6 to lose the third and final T20 against India at Newlands by seven runs and go down 1-2 in the series. Junior Dala took 3/35.

2018 — Marizanne Kapp’s 27 is the top score as the South African women are bowled out for 112 to lose the fifth and final T20 against India at Newlands by 54 runs, and with it the series 1-3.

2023 — The South African women’s cricket side becomes the first senior South African team to reach a World Cup final as they beat fancied England by six runs in the ICC Women’s T20 semifinal at Newlands in Cape Town. Openers Tazmin Brits (68 off 55 balls) and Laura Wolvaardt (53 off 44) set up the home team as they reached 164/4 in their 20 overs. Then Ayabonga Khaka took 4/29 and Shabnim Ismail 3/27 to help South Africa restrict England to 158/8.