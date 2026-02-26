‘Benni’ book offers window into life of one of SA football’s greatest legends

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Benni McCarthy, coach of Kenya, reacts during their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Gambia at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, in September 2025.

Benni McCarthy, who remains the country’s only Uefa Champions League winner, has released his autobiography simply titled Benni.

The 191-page book, penned by veteran journalist and football commentator Mark Gleeson, takes the reader on a riveting journey from McCarthy’s childhood, growing up in the gang-torn and drug-infested Cape Flats, to the world stage, where he plied his goal-ace trade on Europe’s greatest fields and became Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading scorer.

His footballing talent saw him burst onto the scene in the mid-1990s as, not long after impressing for Seven Stars against Kaizer Chiefs, McCarthy secured a lucrative move to Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands. He arrived in Europe wide-eyed and bushy-tailed but became an instant hit.

After his time at Ajax and Celta Vigo in Spain came to an end, McCarthy enjoyed the most success under Jose Mourinho at FC Porto. He first went on loan at Porto before the club made his move permanent. Mourinho, who is nicknamed the “Special One” had a material impact on McCarthy’s career and wrote the foreword to the book.

Of McCarthy, Mourinho writes: “When I think of him, I remember immediately a smiley face and a good character. He had everything that a coach loves in a player.”

McCarthy won the 2003-04 Uefa Champions League under Mourinho before the pair later tested their talents in English football.

McCarthy never ended up playing for Mourinho at Chelsea, but he enjoyed spells at Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United. He was memorably the second-highest English Premier League scorer during the 2006-07 season at Blackburn Rovers with 18 goals, only two behind the prolific Ivorian, Didier Drogba. His time with the Hammers was less successful, and he details a falling out with bigwig Karren Brady, whom he once infamously referred to in an interview with Sunday Times as “the devil with tits”.

The book is divided into 17 chapters, McCarthy’s jersey number for club and country for the majority of his career. He takes readers into the real story behind his love-hate relationship with Bafana and details the club versus country tug-of-war that was so much more intense before Fifa introduced an international window.

McCarthy still holds the record as the national team’s top scorer with 31 goals but believes he would have added to his 80 caps if the association had better managed the situation. Some supporters labelled McCarthy disloyal to his country when he turned his back on Bafana several times, including going into early international retirement at one stage, but the issue was far more nuanced.

McCarthy ended his club career on a high when he returned home in 2011 and enjoyed success with Orlando Pirates. He won the 2011-12 Premiership title with Bucs and an MTN8 winner’s medal.

'Benni' is published by Pan Macmillan. (Supplied)

Internationally, McCarthy is fondly remembered for his four goals against Namibia during the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations. A year earlier, before signing with Ajax Amsterdam, McCarthy had plenty offers from top local teams, including his boyhood club Chiefs, but he was single-minded in his belief that European football was the best way forward for him. He may have arrived in Europe as a shy, naïve 20-year-old, but his progression into an uber-confident footballer known for speaking his mind was quick.

Some mistook McCarthy’s belief in his own abilities as arrogance, but he overcame formidable obstacles and made a huge success of his life by staying true to himself.

The 48-year-old McCarthy has always been a man who blazes his own trail and has continually shattered the proverbial glass ceiling in both his playing and now coaching career. McCarthy, who grew up as a staunch Chiefs and Manchester United supporter, realised the latter dream of being part of Carrington (the Red Devils’ training ground) when he worked as a scoring coach under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

He primarily worked with the Red Devils’ attackers and rubbed shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese great had a late-career second stint at the club.

In many people’s eyes, McCarthy remains highly coveted for the Bafana head coaching role, but for now he’s sprinkling his stardust as head coach of the Kenyan national side.

McCarthy is reshaping the Kenyan national team as they prepare to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. When Hugo Broos departs as Bafana coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many see McCarthy as the ideal candidate to succeed the Belgian. Whether it comes to pass, it’s clear there are a few more chapters yet to be written in McCarthy’s footballing tale.

‘Benni’, which is published by Pan Macmillan, is available online and at all leading book stores.

TimesLIVE