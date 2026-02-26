Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Kirsten was among the South African players to take on India when the country returned to the international stage.

1992 — South Africa’s cricket team makes a victorious World Cup debut in the opening game of the competition against hosts Australia in Sydney, winning by nine wickets. With Allan Donald, Richard Snell, Brian McMillan and Adrian Kuiper bowling economically, South Africa limited Australia to 170/9 after a dramatic start where Donald was denied a wicket off the first ball of the match, a clear caught behind that the umpire refused to give. Skipper Kepler Wessels scored 81 not out and Peter Kirsten an unbeaten 49 to steer South Africa home with three overs and one delivery remaining.

1998 — Allan Donald takes 5/79 as South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 259 on the opening day of the second Test at Kingsmead.

2000 — Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher steer South Africa to a four-wicket victory in the first Test against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting on a crumbling wicket on the third day, the two came together with the visitors on 128/6, chasing 163 for victory. Opener Gibbs, once he had been dismissed for 46, was too nervous to watch and spent most of his time in the toilets while Kallis made an unbeaten 36 from 129 balls and Boucher 27 not out off 32 to secure South Africa a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

2005 — Katlego Mphela marks his international debut with two goals as Bafana Bafana beat Seychelles 3-0 in a rain-drenched Cosafa Cup group match in Curepipe, Mauritius. Mphela struck in the 12th and 16th minutes before Lerato Chabangu netted in the 44th minute. A deluge turned the field into a swimming pool and the game was eventually halted in the 64th minute.

2006 — Captain Graeme Smith scores an unbeaten 119 to help the Proteas to surpass the 204-run target to beat Australia by six wickets in the first ODI at Centurion.

2020 — Rassie van der Dussen’s 24 is the highest contribution as the Proteas are bowled out for 96 to lose the third and final T20 against Australia at Newlands by 97 runs, and with it the series 1-2.

2023 — The Proteas Women are beaten by 19 runs in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final by defending champions Australia at Newlands. Chasing 157 runs for victory, they were restricted to 137/6. Opener Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with 61 off 48 balls to finish as the tournament’s highest accumulator of runs, 230. Her fellow opener Tazmin Brits was fifth on the table with 186. Marizanne Kapp took the fourth-most wickets in the competition, nine, one ahead of teammate Shabnim Ismail. Ayabonga Khaka was seventh with seven wickets. Australia have won the tournament six times in eight editions.